IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we do not always agree on everything — but, every day, Granite Staters put aside their differences, roll up their sleeves, and solve problems. I work every day to follow their example.
From helping negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law to securing a 900% increase in funding for New Hampshire to combat the opioid epidemic, I have put the Granite State way into action in Washington. I teamed up with a Republican to ban the absurd practice of surprise medical billing. I brought both parties together to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, which will lower costs, bolster national security, and strengthen manufacturing, so we can outcompete China and make more things in America. I was proud to help develop and pass the bipartisan PACT Act, which helps veterans exposed to toxic substances, from burn pits for instance, receive long overdue benefits. Efforts like these are why the nonpartisan Lugar Center named me the most bipartisan senator in the country.
I have also taken on my own party to help keep Granite Staters safe, secure and free. I have supported strengthening border security and opposed calls to defund the police — voting instead to hire 100,000 more police officers. I was honored to be endorsed by the New Hampshire Police Association.
While I have worked to find common ground in order to deliver results, my opponent, Don Bolduc, would take a very different approach. Bolduc is the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate in modern New Hampshire history — and the choice facing Granite Staters is stark.
I took on Big Pharma to help pass a landmark law that will lower costs for Granite Staters. This law allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices, caps out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients, and caps insulin costs for seniors at $35 a month. This law also reduces energy costs by cutting taxes, lowering home energy bills, and making us less reliant on Big Oil and foreign oil — putting more money back in Granite Staters’ pockets.
My opponent, Don Bolduc, has said he would have voted “hell no” on this law. He has even said he would vote to eliminate the heating assistance that will keep us warm this winter. On issue after issue, Bolduc has shown that he is out of step with our state. New Hampshire families are facing high costs, but he has called for imposing a 23% national sales tax on everything — including gas, health care, and rent — and ending Social Security and Medicare as we know it.
Don Bolduc has also undermined the legitimacy of our elections. He embraced the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He has even suggested overturning the 2024 presidential election if his preferred candidate does not win.
Finally, Don Bolduc has made clear that if elected, he would vote to ban abortion nationwide. He has said that he would vote for any anti-choice legislation in the Senate and that he would “never compromise” when it comes to banning abortion. When women expressed alarm at attempts to ban abortion nationwide, he told us that we should “get over it.”
The question for Granite Staters on Tuesday is whether or not we will continue to have a senator who works to find common ground and deliver results, or one who is committed to imposing his extreme and out-of-step agenda on our state. I will continue to work to lower costs and build an economy that works for everyone, while Bolduc promises to rob Americans of their Social Security and end Medicare as we know it. He will “never compromise” in his efforts to ban abortion nationwide. But I believe that women are capable of making our own reproductive decisions and that our daughters deserve the same freedoms as everyone else.
With your support, I will keep working to find common ground so that we can build a better future — because that is how we do things in New Hampshire. I would be honored to have your vote.
WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…
OVER THE YEARS, I have submitted numerous letters that have been published here relating to many topics. As we approach next week’s general election, I wish to express my personal opinion about what is at stake.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…
I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…
IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…
THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…
THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…
WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.
ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.