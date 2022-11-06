IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we do not always agree on everything — but, every day, Granite Staters put aside their differences, roll up their sleeves, and solve problems. I work every day to follow their example.

From helping negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law to securing a 900% increase in funding for New Hampshire to combat the opioid epidemic, I have put the Granite State way into action in Washington. I teamed up with a Republican to ban the absurd practice of surprise medical billing. I brought both parties together to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, which will lower costs, bolster national security, and strengthen manufacturing, so we can outcompete China and make more things in America. I was proud to help develop and pass the bipartisan PACT Act, which helps veterans exposed to toxic substances, from burn pits for instance, receive long overdue benefits. Efforts like these are why the nonpartisan Lugar Center named me the most bipartisan senator in the country.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) lives in Newfields.

Friday, November 04, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Raymond Buckley: Vote for fighters, vote for Democrats

IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Rep. Steven Smith: Democrats have only snake oil to sell

THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…

Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…

Monday, October 31, 2022
Robert J. Lynn: Vote 'Yes' on Question 1

WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Rep. David Cote: NH doesn't need legislators micromanaging schools

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.

Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.