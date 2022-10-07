LAST MONTH, I stood with Granite Staters who shared why it is important to protect Medicare and Social Security. One of those Granite Staters was Laurel, who lives in Concord. Her husband suffered with Alzheimer’s for 12 years. It was a heartbreaking process, and also an expensive one that drained much of her finances. After he passed, Social Security became her primary source of income. Cuts to Social Security would threaten her ability to continue retirement and make ends meet. If Social Security was eliminated entirely, she doesn’t know what she would do. Laurel is just one of the more than 300,000 Granite Staters who depend on Social Security and Medicare. These programs do more than just help Granite Staters get the support and care that they need; they are a part of our democracy’s promise that everyone who works hard deserves to retire with dignity.

As your senator, I am working to strengthen Medicare and Social Security and preserve them for future generations.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) lives in Newfields.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Papp…

Monday, October 03, 2022
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.

Friday, September 30, 2022
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…

Monday, September 26, 2022
Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.

Mike Vlacich: Hispanic small businesses embody entrepreneurship

THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annua…

Sunday, September 25, 2022
Frank Edelblut: When our children prosper, we all prosper

BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.