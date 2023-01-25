YEARS AGO, when she was only 9 years old, a little girl named Jada approached me at a meeting in Plaistow to tell me about the pain her family was feeling after her beloved cousin died of an opioid overdose. I was proud of Jada for speaking up, but heartbroken that she had to.

Countless other stories like Jada’s have spurred action across New Hampshire. Granite State families who have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic and people in recovery continue to work tirelessly to try to prevent others from suffering as they have. As a result, policy makers have worked to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those with substance use disorder. But there is much more work to do.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) lives in Newfields.

Monday, January 23, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide wh…

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…

Monday, January 16, 2023
Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…