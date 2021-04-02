OUR COUNTRY is finally beginning to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year in which our families and communities have been devastated, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. This package will get more vaccines into arms, get our kids back to school, put people back to work, and get our economy moving again.

Many Granite Staters are already seeing the impact as vaccine access is improving and stimulus payments are arriving in bank accounts across New Hampshire. Individuals who are eligible are receiving up to $1,400, plus $1,400 per child, including — for the first time — adult dependents. In addition, for those who have been laid off or had to leave the workforce as a result of the pandemic, the package extends expanded unemployment insurance through Sept. 6, 2021.

As people across the country face the high costs of health care, this package will significantly reduce health insurance costs for many who purchase care through the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. It also ensures that employees can retain their employer-sponsored health insurance if they are laid off or face a reduction in hours by strengthening COBRA assistance — covering the entire cost of the employer-sponsored health care through September 2021.

To acknowledge the costs of raising children and the importance of children’s health and well-being, this package takes the significant step of expanding the child tax credit to $3,000 — or $3,600 for children under the age of 6. It further supports individuals and families in need by providing support for broadband, food assistance, and housing relief to help with both rent and mortgage payments. To get children back in schools, the package sends more than $120 billion to K-12 schools to promote safe in-person learning and address learning loss, and it includes an amendment I introduced to require schools receiving funds to develop and make public their reopening plans.

Throughout the pandemic, I’ve heard from small businesses across New Hampshire who have worked in many ways to adapt and keep their doors open. These small businesses will drive our economic recovery, but are still struggling right now. The American Rescue Plan includes vital tools to help these businesses pay their bills and lay a foundation to thrive as we reopen.

One priority that I worked to include in the American Rescue Plan will deliver relief for new small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship. The package includes my bipartisan legislation that will provide payroll assistance through the Employee Retention Tax Credit to new small businesses that started during the pandemic. Many new businesses have been left out of previous COVID-19 relief programs, but now, this provision will ensure that new businesses receive key support.

We also know that restaurants, live entertainment, and the performing arts have been some of the hardest-hit industries. We must ensure that these industries — which bring people together and create jobs — are able to survive beyond the pandemic. The relief package includes more than $25 billion to provide specific assistance to the restaurant and hospitality industries. I also worked with colleagues from both parties to ensure that the Employee Retention Tax Credit can be accessed by businesses that otherwise wouldn’t fully qualify but were also hard hit with major revenue losses due to the pandemic, particularly those in the live entertainment and performing arts industries.

These are just a few of the important provisions in this comprehensive legislation that will help improve lives, create jobs, and get our economy back on track.

The American Rescue Plan empowers our people, businesses, and communities to do what Americans do best: rally in the face of hardship, help each other, and create new and better ways forward. I will keep working with the Biden administration and Granite Staters to defeat the pandemic, help our country recover, and move forward with the spirit and optimism that is our hallmark.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) lives in Newfields.

Thursday, April 01, 2021
Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071
Op-eds

Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071

INTERACTIVE classrooms inspired by gaming technology. Professors sharing the stage with colleagues teleporting in from all corners of the globe and perhaps other planets. Collaborations on contemporary “wicked” (intractable) problems. Welcome to Plymouth State University, 2071!

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter
Op-eds

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter

AS EASTER 2021 approaches, I would like to give readers of this message an offer of hope during these trying times as we trudge through the worries of the pandemic.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors
Op-eds

Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors

AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hamps…

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter
Op-eds

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter

AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a he…

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg
Op-eds

Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg

  • Updated

IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this el…

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government
Op-eds

Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government

I HAVE SEEN children killed for flying a kite. Women stoned for teaching their children to read and write. I have worked to prevent genocide in Africa between tribes driven by hatred. I have held children dying because of the hatred driven by the ideology embodied in the ideas of “Critical R…

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for

  • Updated

DOES Chris Sununu follow the New Hampshire news? I ask this question because if he kept up with New Hampshire news maybe he would not be making slightly churlish statements like this one: “I don’t think anyone in our DC delegation deserves to get re-elected based on what they’ve done in Wash…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Op-eds

Miriam Richards: What's 'divisive' about protecting free speech?

IT IS no wonder people are alarmed by HB 544 and warn against its passage, they are responding to misleading information in the media. That the bill “would bar teaching ‘divisive topics’” (Valley News headline 2/20/21) and that the New Hampshire Legislature would sweep issues of racism and s…

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow

LAST WEEK, the Senate took the bold step of prioritizing our children over political constituencies. This action was summed up beautifully in testimony by Senator Robert Guida who reminded us that, in spite of pressure from outside groups, the sacred obligation to protect and provide real op…

Monday, March 22, 2021