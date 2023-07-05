THE CHALLENGES that come with serving in our nation’s armed forces do not end when the homecoming banners come down, and the uniform is hung up. Veterans often will carry with them wounds, both visible and otherwise, for the rest of their lives.

For many veterans, those wounds include diseases linked to their exposure to toxic substances, such as burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, or chemicals like Agent Orange that were deployed on battlefields in Southeast Asia. For many, these exposures likely contributed to serious illnesses, from respiratory illnesses to cancer. The Pentagon estimates that approximately 3.5 million service members in the Middle East and Afghanistan might have been exposed to toxic burn pits, but for far too long, the VA denied the overwhelming majority of burn pit claims.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D) serves on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee. She lives in Newfields.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of powe…

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

Monday, June 26, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023