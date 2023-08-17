PERHAPS more than at any other point in my lifetime, our democracy is being tested. It increasingly appears that some believe that democracy isn’t worth saving — or that election results should only count when their own political team wins. While there are many factors driving this view, I think that one such factor is a sense that our political system isn’t delivering results that matter to everyday Americans.

But, in fact, over the last two years, despite polarization and misinformation, our democracy has been able to deliver major legislation tackling some of our most urgent challenges. Last week marked the anniversary of critical legislative moments for three landmark laws; the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021, the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, and the signing into law of the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022. These laws happened because of Americans who spoke out, voted, and pushed their representatives to build a better future. None of this progress would be possible in a system where elections don’t matter — where democracy has been allowed to erode or been rejected.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is in her second term in the Senate and previously served as New Hampshire’s governor. She lives in Newfields.

