PERHAPS more than at any other point in my lifetime, our democracy is being tested. And of the many concerns that the assaults on democracy raise, one of them is that some of our fellow Americans appear to believe that democracy isn’t worth saving — or that the only election results that should count are the ones that their own political team wins. While I don’t understand all of the factors that give rise to this view, I do think that one such factor is the understandable sense that our political system isn’t delivering results that matter to everyday Americans.

But from my vantage point, despite polarization and misinformation, our democracy has in fact been able to function, producing major legislation that we are implementing right now and that will help address some of our most difficult challenges. In fact, this week marks the anniversary of critical legislative moments for three landmark laws; the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law on August 10, 2021, the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on August 7, 2022, and the signing into law of the CHIPS and Science Act on August 9, 2022. The progress that these laws are delivering didn’t happen by accident or because powerful special interests suddenly became enlightened. Instead, it is the result of advocacy and action by Americans who care about their communities, states, country, and globe; people who speak up, vote, and hold their elected officials accountable. The reality is that none of the progress we are making would be possible in a system where elections don’t matter —where people — and their leaders— have either given up on democracy or decided to reject it.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D) serves on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee. She lives in Newfields.

 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Rep. Greg Hill: Preserve habitat and clean up the ocean floor

STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who t…

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

WE ARE bombarded daily with a cesspool of disinformation from the media, White House, and Democrats in Congress. Their constant false accusations, invented scandals, investigations, and public persecution of a former president is tedious.

Monday, August 07, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Friday, August 04, 2023