PERHAPS more than at any other point in my lifetime, our democracy is being tested. And of the many concerns that the assaults on democracy raise, one of them is that some of our fellow Americans appear to believe that democracy isn’t worth saving — or that the only election results that should count are the ones that their own political team wins. While I don’t understand all of the factors that give rise to this view, I do think that one such factor is the understandable sense that our political system isn’t delivering results that matter to everyday Americans.
But from my vantage point, despite polarization and misinformation, our democracy has in fact been able to function, producing major legislation that we are implementing right now and that will help address some of our most difficult challenges. In fact, this week marks the anniversary of critical legislative moments for three landmark laws; the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law on August 10, 2021, the Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on August 7, 2022, and the signing into law of the CHIPS and Science Act on August 9, 2022. The progress that these laws are delivering didn’t happen by accident or because powerful special interests suddenly became enlightened. Instead, it is the result of advocacy and action by Americans who care about their communities, states, country, and globe; people who speak up, vote, and hold their elected officials accountable. The reality is that none of the progress we are making would be possible in a system where elections don’t matter —where people — and their leaders— have either given up on democracy or decided to reject it.
While headlines often highlight the loudest and most polarized voices in our country, the majority of Americans share many of the same goals and values. In New Hampshire, Granite Staters find ways to live and work together. We do not always know or agree with the political views of our neighbor, doctor, or mechanic, but we know that we cannot be defined by our differences. Instead, we do the hard work of rolling up our sleeves and finding common ground to solve problems.
This is the example I work to follow in the United States Senate. Two years ago, the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure law, finally heeding our constituents who have been speaking out — for years — about the need to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century. As Granite Staters from all walks of life and political perspectives pushed, I joined a bipartisan group of 22 Senators to negotiate a deal. Our group broke into working groups to tackle different issues, and I worked on high-speed internet deployment and access, among other issues. When we started, our group generally agreed on goals, but we didn’t see eye to eye on many of the specifics necessary to achieve them – which is why, for years, many pundits regarded a bipartisan infrastructure law as impossible. But we made the choice to listen to the people we represented rather than pundits, and came back to the bargaining table time and time again until we hammered out a deal. A few months later, the bill was signed into law having made its way through both chambers of Congress. Thanks to this law, we are now making progress on the key challenges that our constituents raised with us: repairing crumbling roads, replacing rusty bridges and outdated water systems, and expanding high-speed internet to every corner of our state.
Just one year after the Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure law, the President signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which will strengthen American manufacturing, create jobs, and ensure that we build critical technologies like semiconductors here at home. We passed this law because Americans from across the political spectrum know that it is in our shared interest to build a stronger, self-reliant economy that can outcompete China and the world.
Also during that same week, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This landmark law delivers on priorities that I have heard about from Granite Staters for years. The law stands up to Big Pharma, finally allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and capping the cost of insulin for seniors to $35 a month. The law also, among other things, helps lower home energy bills through tax cuts, and has sparked a renewal of clean energy manufacturing in the United States.
This kind of progress is only possible when people stay engaged in the democratic process by sharing their priorities and advocating for them – and when elected leaders listen to the people who they represent. To be sure, our country has real differences and debates. But on many fundamental issues, a clear majority of Americans are in agreement; they just want their leaders to listen. And, when appropriate, to act.
I saw that firsthand in my campaign for re-election last year. Even as we passed the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, some commentators predicted that voters wouldn’t care, or would be motivated by opposition to some of these laws. In New Hampshire – and in races across the country – these pundits turned out to be wrong. In my own race, we won by nearly ten points against an opponent who opposed these laws, and who embraced extremism and election denial. While anger can get people’s attention, ultimately, the majority of Granite Staters – and Americans – want their leaders to listen to them and work together. When candidates like my opponent question the legitimacy of our elections and advocate extreme policies, like banning abortion and eliminating Social Security, voters make the connection: They understand that without democracy, without leaders who are willing to be held accountable through elections, their – the voters’ – priorities will never be addressed.
It is more important than ever for all of us to remember that protecting our democracy is in our own self-interest. It is critical not only because we care about our democratic principles, but because – as laws like the bipartisan infrastructure law, CHIPS and Science Act or the Inflation Reduction Act demonstrate – democracy is still the best means to solve problems and make a positive difference in people’s lives. When we stand up to those who would overturn the results of elections, we are protecting our democracy, protecting accountable government, and safeguarding the surest path to a future where our children — and theirs — will thrive.
No single law alone can resolve the tensions of our political moment, but taking time to recognize the legislative milestones that we reached this week in 2021 and 2022 reminds us that our democracy can deliver— now and in the future. If Americans stay engaged and vote, if elected officials continue to listen to their constituents and find ways to work with each other, we can not only safeguard our democracy, but we can ensure that our country’s future is better than our past.
U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D) serves on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee. She lives in Newfields.
