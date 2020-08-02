SCHOOL SUPPLIES are beginning to appear in store aisles, but across New Hampshire, school board members, teachers, and parents are still wrestling with decisions about whether schools will fully open in-person, be fully remote, or offer a hybrid model. Teachers, administrators, and staff are doing all that they can to protect students, but are hampered by a lack of resources and guidance.
Meanwhile in Washington, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump just put forward a completely inadequate proposal that provides too few resources to schools and would withhold aid if schools don’t fully reopen in-person.
Educators in New Hampshire take seriously their responsibility of protecting their students. We should listen to their priorities and ensure that they have the resources and tools that they need to provide a quality — and safe — education.
I recently held a virtual discussion with a cross section of New Hampshire education leaders about how they are planning for reopening. Although some of their challenges differ, their first priority is about how to best provide the quality education that their students need to succeed. They are also weighing how to prepare classrooms for social distancing, how to safely transport students, and how to make sure students get school meals. And they are working to secure personal protective equipment and determining what technology students will need in school buildings and at home.
A common concern raised during our discussion was the need to expand high-speed internet for online learning. Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High School in North Conway, said that part of his school’s reopening plan requires expanded broadband capacity at the school so that more students can access online materials in every classroom to help minimize physical transitions from classroom to classroom. Others highlighted that, in many areas of our state, families are still having trouble accessing an adequate broadband connection and devices that can support online learning throughout the day.
Another challenge is students’ mental health and well-being in the midst of this pandemic. Jessica Stein Pollack, a Concord parent and president of the Christa McAuliffe School PTO, said that she has heard from parents whose children are experiencing increased anxiety and stress, and will require additional social and emotional supports.
And many of these school leaders spoke of the immense amount of stress that teachers and school faculty will be under, regardless of how schools reopen. Many teachers are working hard to support their students, while also having to balance their own family needs — often while working and living in different school districts with different reopening plans to navigate.
School districts need stronger federal guidance and robust additional funding. My Democratic colleagues and I are focused on an approach that actually supports schools, and provides them the tools that they need to follow public health best practices, so that they can develop scientifically sound, predictable, and transparent reopening plans.
We have proposed $430 million in relief to implement public health protocols, address learning loss, and provide quality education to all students, regardless of how schools reopen. Our proposal would also provide significant funding to help child care providers stay open and give working parents some much-needed support, as well as provide support for institutions of higher education.
Additionally, I will continue to call for dedicated funding to support students who experience disabilities, who have faced even more disruptions to their education than many of their peers. I am joining a number of my colleagues in advocating for an additional $12 billion in funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to help school districts provide needed supports and services to students with disabilities.
Finally, I am working to address the broadband challenges that our students and school districts are facing. I recently introduced legislation that would help ensure that all K-12 students have adequate home internet connectivity and devices during this pandemic.
As I engage with parents, students, and teachers, they yearn for the return to fully in-person learning. But they also know that schools must first and foremost be safe. Right now, the safety of students, teachers, and their families depends on all of us doing our part by wearing masks and taking other measures to reduce community transmission and get this virus under control. And our school leaders need clear guidance and financial support. Congress must address these needs so that our educators can overcome these immense challenges, and do what they do best — help our children learn and grow.