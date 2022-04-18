ANY GRANITE STATER who has tried to rent or purchase a home in the last year can confirm — New Hampshire is in the thick of a housing affordability and availability crisis.
The vacancy rate for rental homes is currently below 1%; for perspective, a balanced market is considered at 5%. The average home price is now $440,000 — up 20.5% from the same period last year and up from $300,000 in 2019. A conservative estimate is that New Hampshire lacks 20,000 homes to meet current housing needs.
Whether you know it or not, this housing crisis impacts us all. If workers can’t find housing, companies can’t fill vacancies, and our local economy suffers. When housing is out of reach, young people move out of state, businesses move out of state, and homelessness increases.
As lawmakers who have seen our friends, neighbors, and constituents struggle in this housing crisis, we are compelled to take action. That’s why we proudly stand with the broad array of advocates and bipartisan legislators who support SB 400 — the “Community Toolbox Bill” that provides a foundation of enabling policies, economic incentives, improved timelines, and a more transparent local review process to boost our state’s workforce housing market.
Every day we see headlines across the state about skyrocketing home prices, the lack of available housing stock, and businesses who can’t fill their open positions because potential employees can’t find housing.
In order to sustain our communities, retain our workforce, attract the next generation of Granite Staters, and build an economy for the future, we must be proactive and improve policies that can collectively address the housing crisis. SB 400 is part of the solution.
So what does SB 400 do? It gives municipalities options. It gives them tools and economic incentive frameworks. It enables communities to access new economic development incentives to offer developers so they can build more affordable options. It also improves timelines while still respecting the local review process.
SB 400 is the result of years of thoughtful outreach, research, bipartisan efforts and some compromise in order to make sure that we are advancing tools that will empower communities to address local needs in a way that makes sense for them.
Yet, too many legislators continue to vote down housing proposals, concerned that it will impact them politically. The beauty of SB 400 is that it respects local control while giving communities more tools for the toolbox to respond to market demand for more affordable homes.
This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Inaction in the face of a crisis will only make matters worse. Businesses, renters, young professionals, family advocates, landlords, realtors, and homebuyers are urging the Legislature to do all we can to address New Hampshire’s workforce housing crisis.
The Legislature needs to respond to a crisis that could effectively ruin our economy and quality of life in New Hampshire. To do that, we must come together to pass SB 400.