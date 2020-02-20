I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. Currently under New Hampshire law, it is perfectly legal to let an infant born alive during the course of an abortion die by withholding medical care.
Senate Bill 741 would have changed that and put basic protections in our laws for those infants. The language of the bill is actually very simple, it reads “Any born alive infant, including one born in the course of an abortion, shall be treated as a legal person under the laws of this state, with the same rights to medically appropriate and reasonable care and treatment. Any health care provider present at the time the infant is born shall take all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of the born alive infant.” Born alive is defined as a baby that “breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles.”
This language is clear. If a baby is born and shows the basic signs of life, the baby should receive medical care, regardless of the circumstances of its birth. Just about every reasonable person can agree once a baby is born, it is a person and entitled to the same rights as everyone else.
Despite what the opponents are trying to portray about this bill, it is not about abortion; it is about what happens after an abortion is performed. This bill does not say an abortion cannot be performed. It does not say how far into the pregnancy an abortion can or cannot be performed. It does not regulate the practice in any way or impact the life of the mother in any way. The entire bill is focused on the baby. Not before birth, not even during birth, but after the birth has taken place.
Several witnesses at the public hearing argued that this bill is not necessary because it does not happen. Even if you say it does not happen — and we have no concrete proof of this — how can anyone think we would not be better served to have guidelines in place, so we are not blindsided as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was with the case of Kermit Gosnell.
A few medical professionals testified against the bill at the hearing. Their objections boiled down to “this bill is insulting to doctors” because it dictates how a medical professional should act. This would not have been the first time the legislature has dictated to the medical community. The legislature passed several measures to tighten prescribing guidelines on doctors to help curb the ongoing opioid crisis. Over prescribing of opiates was repeatedly identified as a major contributor to the opioid crisis as many addiction cases began with a prescription of opioid painkillers. They also banned conversion therapy for children, even though testimony stated, “Conversion Therapy does not happen in this state.” The legislature providing guidelines for medical professions is nothing new or unusual.
At a fundamental level the question is this: Is a baby who is born alive, regardless of the circumstances of their birth, a person, and deserving of medical care, or not? That is the moral question and I believe we have the answer, from my Democratic colleagues in the Senate. It is a resounding “No.” In a rather stunning lack of courage, rather than taking a stance in favor or against SB 741, they chose to lay the bill on the table.
Again, sadly, the idea that a baby born alive is a person is now somehow a controversial idea with groups like Planned Parenthood and my Democratic colleagues.
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …
I MET Bill Weld this winter at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. He sat down at my table while I was eating breakfast and said, “You look like the kind of guy that likes to hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, as I do.”
FOR OVER two decades the independent people of New Hampshire have been solidly against assisted suicide. Since 1996, the New Hampshire legislature has studied or voted down this proposed law so many times it takes two hands to count them all.
I DISAGREE with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg who recently argued that the Electoral College is obsolete and the popular vote should determine a presidential election. Our president is a president of the United States.
LAST FALL, the voters of Manchester elected a School District Charter Commission to review the existing city charter provisions affecting the school district and determine whether to present a new charter to the city’s voters. Alternatively, the commission can recommend amending the existing…
YOU MIGHT wonder why a 20-year old college sophomore from the state of Colorado, attending school in Connecticut, would have spent all but one weekend of the last few months driving 250 miles from New Haven to New Hampshire to campaign for her presidential candidate.
IN 2016, I chose to write Bernie in on my ballot because I felt what the Democratic Party did to undermine him stained the soul of the party. It was wrong, and writing in Bernie was my personal way to make a statement to that fact. I was supremely disappointed that Clinton and Obama failed t…
I NEVER in a million years thought I’d end up in politics. I grew up in Oklahoma on the ragged edge of the middle class, and I devoted my career to figuring out why hard-working people go broke in the richest country in the world. I saw how the system was rigged against working families, and…
IN JUST a few days, New Hampshire will go to the polls for the first-in-the-nation primary. It’s a responsibility Granite Staters always take seriously, and this year more than ever. In 2020, the stakes are higher and the consequences greater, because the very character of our nation is on t…
Having lived in both Iowa and New Hampshire, I’m defensive of the fact that the presidential nominating process begins in both states. The vote count debacle for Democrats in Iowa’s caucus has caused many to call for abandoning the caucus tradition, with New Hampshire getting thrown in as co…
Granite staters are legendary in their dedication to the political process upon which our Republic is built. Two years of town halls, polls, door-knocking, vetting, and speechifying culminate in next Tuesday’s primary, where the crowded Democratic field will be pared down and only the strong…
While it is clear this year’s primary is not simply about the economy, there are few, if any, issues that matter more to individual and family well-being than economic security. And no single factor matters more, to individuals and our nation, than people’s ability to secure good jobs.
WITH THE highly competitive first in the nation primary only weeks away, it’s no surprise that presidential candidates are dominating the national conversation. The importance of defeating Donald Trump cannot be understated, but we must not forget the fight to regain the presidency is not th…
One of my great frustrations being a school board member here in Manchester is our financial inability to keep up with the overwhelming needs of our students. Although the local taxpayer has taken on much of the burden in the past few years we receive fewer and fewer dollars from the state a…