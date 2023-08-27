RON DESANTIS stuck out during Wednesday night’s debate in a number of ways.
But most notably, and most importantly for the American people, he made clear that he is the only candidate who can reverse America’s economic decline — and he’s got the track record to prove it.
If we want to make life affordable again, we must elect President DeSantis.
Americans have been saddled with persistently high prices and weak economic growth. American families have seen their quality of life and economic security diminish while our national debt has exploded, and our country loses to communist China.
We need an economic policy that is focused on making the cost of living more affordable for working families — and a leader who can actually deliver that policy.
As someone who grew up in a blue-collar family and worked minimum wage jobs to pay for school, Ron DeSantis personally knows the struggles of the middle class. That kind of background gives one a certain foundation of understanding and relatability with working families that can’t be learned. You either get it, because you lived it, or you don’t.
Ron DeSantis unveiled his Declaration of Economic Independence here in New Hampshire. He sees how for Granite Staters housing is no longer affordable, the American Dream is too far out of reach, and energy costs during the winter make it almost impossible for business owners.
His plan focuses on rebuilding the American Dream for our middle class. Under President DeSantis, we will restore, diversify and expand our economy, rewarding hard work and empowering our citizens to control their own destinies, ushering in a new era of strong growth, wide prosperity and civic pride.
Don’t trust his words; trust his actions.
As governor, Ron DeSantis made Florida’s economy work for the middle-class. What’s even more impressive is that he accomplished this during a pandemic, while the rich men north of Richmond were mandating small businesses shut their doors and forcing workers to choose between a vaccine or a paycheck. He chose the people he serves over government bureaucrats. Today, Florida has the best economy in the country, is ranked #1 in small business formation, and families are paying less thanks to a record number of tax cuts.
As president, he’d do the same for families across America.
Voters in New Hampshire should take a good look at Florida and ask if they want a leader who will deliver those same results for the country.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, represents District 19, which also includes Derry and Windham.
