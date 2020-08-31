REMEMBER those old back-to-school shopping commercials with the excited parents riding carts around the store while “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” plays in the background? What many of us wouldn’t give to see that commercial again this year!
Unfortunately, back to school shopping this year may well consist of pajamas and slippers, rather than backpacks and sneakers. I fervently hope no pajamas or slippers. Getting dressed puts you in a productive mind for work.
As the summer is ending and school districts are deciding whether to open fully, teach remotely, or do some hybrid model of the two, parents are understandably worried. What will happen if we need to do remote teaching again in the fall? How will I be able to teach my children while working at the same time? What if the schools open and there is an outbreak? Unfortunately, there are no good answers to any of these questions, only more questions.
The state Department of Education has a guide: New Hampshire Grades K-12 Back-to-School Guidance, July 2020 (bit.ly/32BjBwC).
The prospect of a full year of remote learning is a daunting one for almost all parents, but this challenge is magnified even greater for lower-income families. School districts have tried to help by loaning out laptops where they can, but traditional public schools simply were not designed for this type of learning. In our rural communities, the problem runs even deeper where reliable internet is not always readily available. Thankfully, funding has recently been made available to provide access to new high-speed internet to many of our rural communities, which will greatly help address the technology disparity between our communities.
Could these problems have been avoided had proper preparations been put in place? I think so. We’ve had a great debate over the past few years about choice in education here in New Hampshire. I believe that we need to make sure that our property taxes are used as efficiently and resourcefully as possible. When it comes to education funding, I think the money should follow the student, and the parents should have more choices as how to get the best education for their children.
We have some great public schools here in New Hampshire, but innovation in education is not always in their vocabulary. The non-traditional public schools, and charter schools that have proven very helpful to our non-traditional students, have weathered the storm of COVID shutdowns much better as they rely far less on the four-wall classroom model. This competition can only help to push our traditional public schools toward more innovation in the future and flexibility in case of another crisis.
Governor Chris Sununu recently released his plan for reopening schools in the fall. He added guidelines that I believe will help keep our children safe, while hopefully getting things back to normal. I am very glad that he has taken the lead on this issue and drafted a comprehensive plan that will work.
Governor Sununu has proven that he is committed to education. In fact, Republicans have led the way on many educational issues here in New Hampshire over the past few years from full-day kindergarten to school safety.
One area that we have seen particular advancement in school safety is in the recognition and prevention of bullying. Just this past month, Governor Sununu signed into law a bill that would prevent inappropriate teacher-student relationships. This bill came to light after a very brave Concord public school student brought to light the inappropriate behavior of one of her school’s teachers. It is unfortunate that this new law was needed, but it was even more unfortunate that it took so long to make such an obvious reform.
Getting our schools back to normal is going to be a monumental task. My question is, should we just go back to normal or strive for better? I think that now is the time to push for better.