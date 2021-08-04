EVERY TIME we try to do anything to improve New Hampshire schools, defenders of the status quo scream that we are trying to destroy New Hampshire schools. Every small step, every innovation, every program we put in place to give parents more control over their children’s education, we are told that the sky is falling.

More recently, Rep. Megan Murray (D-Amherst) wrote in these pages that the new Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) created under the new state budget bill were “dismantling education.” If you’ve heard this tune before, sing along.

In truth, Education Freedom Accounts are a way for families of modest means to use state dollars to fund education options outside of the default choice provided to all parents, the local district school. Over the past two school years, we’ve seen fresh evidence that all children learn differently. Some thrived with remote learning. Others struggled. Some are well-served by local district schools. Others need alternatives.

Education Freedom Accounts use the same structure as New Hampshire’s successful Education Tax Credit scholarship program. Parents earning up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level apply through Scholarship Organizations, which are approved and overseen by the New Hampshire Board of Education. Funding can go to a wide range of qualified educational expenses, including non-public school tuition, distance learning hardware and software, transportation costs, even Community College courses. Parents work with Scholarship Organizations to craft an educational plan best suited to each student.

Every attempt at education reforms runs into the same claims. We heard them when New Hampshire created charter schools, now one of the most successful public school choice programs in the nation. They are the same leveled against Education Tax Credits. The same arguments were made two years ago when New Hampshire won a federal grant to expand charter schools.

It should be noted that according to the Josiah Bartlett Center, public school enrollment has declined by 9% over the past 25 years, while inflation-adjusted expenses have increased by 66%, the number of teachers increased by 23%, and non-teaching staff has increased by 80%. Public education has not been undermined as New Hampshire families have had more education choices.

During the legislative process, the Senate Education Committee worked to address objections raised against Education Freedom Accounts. We added a means test to ensure that state aid would go to families in need. We strengthened the accountability measures to ensure that all funds would be used on qualified educational expenses. We put in Transition Grants for districts with students choosing EFAs so that they would have three years to absorb the shift in student enrollment. We are proud of the work we did to improve the EFA program and provide New Hampshire parents more choices for their children’s education.

Most New Hampshire students will continue to learn in their local district school. In the same budget that we created EFAs, we increased state support for local schools by more than $100 million over existing law. We created a new Relief Funding Plan to provide $35 million in additional funding to the state’s schools that are most in need. Unlike past budgets, which relied on one-time funding streams, the Republican state budget provides permanent relief funding.

This budget includes $30 million in additional funds dedicated to School Building Aid, $6 million for Governor’s Scholarship Fund, and $1.9 million in additional funds for schools switching to full-day kindergarten. We set aside $3 million to help high school students earn college credit for STEM, and fully funded special education.

Overall, the new state budget supports education, no matter which path parents choose. Supporting charter schools and other forms of school choice does not threaten local district schools. We need them all as part of our state education system. We think parents have a vital role to play and will continue to give them the support they need to make the best choices for their children. Because in the end, parents always know best.

Sen. Ruth Ward (R-Stoddard) chairs the Senate Education Committee.

Sunday, August 01, 2021
