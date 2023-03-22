LET US agree on two things: Parents love their kids. Parents have a right to know what’s going on with their kids in school.

New Hampshire Republicans are fighting to ensure that parents are truly and completely informed when they ask schools about their children through the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Education. This bill, SB 272, affirms that moms and dads in the Granite State can know what’s happening with their children in the classroom. One may think this right would go without saying, but unfortunately, parents have found themselves left in the dark following the actions of several school districts around our state. It became clear from listening to concerned parents that the Legislature must protect their right to learn the truth when asking questions about their own children.

Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is Senate president and represents District 3. Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) is Senate majority leader and represents District 14.

Monday, March 20, 2023
William Delker: Everyone is entitled to equal access to justice

William Delker: Everyone is entitled to equal access to justice

AT THE END of 2022, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to ensure that everyone is provided with equal access to justice, and to eliminate unconscious cultural biases within the court system. The strategic plan is already underway and features a ha…

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

  • Carl Perreault

OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…

Friday, March 17, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

AS AN employer in New Hampshire, we find ourselves in challenging times. One of the major challenges facing businesses today is workforce availability. Vacant positions throughout the Granite State not only impact the individual business but also have a significant ripple effect on our state…

Monday, March 13, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for …

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that…