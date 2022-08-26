AS A DOCTOR, I’ve sat with patients while I’ve given them terrible news. And sometimes, all I could do to help was sit and listen and hold their hand. They’re difficult conversations, difficult decisions, and in those decisions there’s no place for the government to get between a patient and their doctor.
The U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and I’ve heard women across New Hampshire tell me how scared they are. They’re scared their daughters will grow up without the rights they had. They’re scared we’ll go back to a time when women struggled to access contraceptives and reproductive health care. They’re scared about severe restrictions on women’s rights across the country, and at the anger and vitriol in our politics that unacceptably tries to intrude on their personal medical decisions.
New Hampshire currently has no proactive protections in place in case Washington Republicans try and put a national abortion ban in place. Just last year, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law New Hampshire’s first modern abortion ban, which criminalized doctors and made no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal anomalies. He bragged on a D.C. podcast that he’s “done more on the pro-life issue” than anyone, and he said he’d consider signing additional abortion restrictions into law. It’s clear Gov. Sununu views women’s rights as something that can be signed away whenever it suits his political ambitions. That’s not the New Hampshire I know.
I’m running for governor because the New Hampshire I believe in protects a woman’s right to make medical decisions with her doctor. It supports women’s health by restoring funding for contraceptives and cancer screenings. And it supports families by expanding access to affordable childcare and protecting our public schools. All of that is possible if our state has leadership that will actually bring people to the table and work towards solutions.
Gov. Sununu has repeatedly failed to stand up for women’s reproductive rights. He’ll tell you he had no choice but to sign a budget with abortion restrictions into law, but there are always choices. In 2019, he chose to veto a budget that contained additional education funding and property tax relief because it didn’t include tax cuts for large out-of-state corporations. In 2021, he chose to sign a budget that took away women’s choices. During the budget process he did nothing to stop his legislature from inserting those provisions into law; he watched it happen and then claimed his hands were tied. That’s not leadership.
Leadership is speaking out for what’s right, and it’s sitting down with legislators to make sure we fully protect a woman’s right to a full range of reproductive health care services. I will fight to codify women’s right to make their own health care decisions into New Hampshire law.
A few months ago, I sat down in a hospital room with a woman named Lisa Akey who’s been sharing her deeply personal story about her pregnancy where one twin with a fatal fetal anomaly threatened the life of the other. Because of the ban Sununu signed, her options were limited. And she had to testify from her hospital bed to try and get her rights restored. Since when has the “Live Free or Die” state thought it was appropriate to get between a woman and her doctor?
New Hampshire women deserve leaders they can trust to hear them and advocate for them. I’ll be the kind of governor who will sit down with you for the tough conversations and make the tough decisions — with no excuses afterwards.
Sen. Tom Sherman is a physician and Democratic candidate for governor. He lives in Rye.
