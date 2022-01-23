ON JAN. 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th President. Are you better off today than you were one year ago?
If your answer is no, you’re not alone. According to a recent Quinnipiac Poll, President Biden’s approval rating stands at just 33%. This is one of the lowest approval ratings in the history of this poll. Nearly 7 out of every 10 Americans now agree that Biden has failed us.
President Biden was elected making a lot of lofty promises. He promised a stronger economy for the working class, he promised a more respected and safer United States and he promised an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s look at how he’s done so far:
Is our economy doing better?
Last week, inflation hit a new high of 7%, the highest it’s been in over 40 years. Meat prices are up nearly 15%. Egg prices are up 11%. Used cars and trucks cost 37% more. Gas prices are up more than $1 in New Hampshire and home heating oil prices are up, too.
This out-of-control inflation is being driven by the Washington Democrats’ spending spree. Over the past year they’ve increased the national debt by more than $2 trillion. That works out to more than $5.5 billion per day since Joe Biden took office!
Inflation, supply chain issues and higher taxes and fees all hit working families the hardest and Washington Democrats have ignored these challenges at every turn.
Is our country’s international image better and are we safer?
The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has caused our allies in Europe and the Middle East to doubt our resolve. NATO allies, such as the U.K., have spoken forcefully about how disappointed they were that we would abandon the region after fighting so hard to liberate it. It was a poorly-planned, politically-motivated decision and it has made us less safe and less respected than we were before.
Meanwhile, the crisis at our southern border continues to worsen and continues to be ignored by Washington Democrats. We don’t know who or what is coming across the border. Fentanyl deaths are on the rise throughout the country and yet the Biden administration has failed to even attempt to stem the flow of illegal drugs across our borders.
Perhaps the issue President Biden ran the hardest on was his promise for a better response to the pandemic. So, is COVID-19 under control?
The simple answer here is no. We’ve seen higher rates of infection over the past year than even at the height of the first surge of COVID-19 and the death totals continue to rise. Throughout the country hospitals are overrun with COVID patients and even states with high vaccination rates, like New Hampshire, are seeing record cases.
Whatever President Biden’s secret plan to end the pandemic was, it has not worked. In fact, recently in two brief moments of truth, President Biden admitted a few details that don’t paint his job performance on the issue in a great light. First, he conceded that the federal government’s role in ending the pandemic is limited and that state governors, like Chris Sununu, have done a better job responding to virus than his administration. He also later acknowledged that his administration failed to have a plan for adequate testing capacity for the recent surge.
I applaud the President for his honesty here; however, I can’t help but point out that this is a complete 180-degree reversal from everything that he said on the campaign trail, where he consistently ripped into the Trump administration for what he called a failure of federal response. Biden either misled the American people to get elected, or failed to understand the true nature of the pandemic — either way, it’s not a great look for the Democrats.
Lately, Biden’s failures are adding up at an even quicker pace. Job growth has been slower than expected. The Russian threat against the Ukraine is escalating. His “voting rights” speech in Georgia has been widely panned as tone-deaf and divisive and the Supreme Court ruled his unconstitutional vaccine mandate is, well… unconstitutional.
Unfortunately, New Hampshire’s all-Democrat federal delegation has done nothing to push back against Washington’s failures. Maggie Hassan has stood in lock-step with the President and the Washington crowd, while turning a deaf ear to the Granite State.
We need a change in leadership. We need more 603 and less DC — otherwise we’re going to see the same challenges when we ask this question again next Jan. 20.