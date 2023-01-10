IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we understand the importance of families who make up our Granite State communities, which is why our Senate Republican Caucus has made them the focus of our agenda for 2023. We’re going above and beyond simply passing a fiscally responsible budget with no new taxes — our agenda highlights initiatives that deliver results for Granite Staters.
New Hampshire families work hard to earn a living, which is why Senate Republicans are committed to ensuring more of their money stays in their wallets. We will always protect our New Hampshire advantage. That means blocking direct attempts at new or increased taxes and opposing reckless spending that would force us into an income, sales, or capital gains tax in the future.
We will boost our state’s competitive business climate by not imposing costly regulatory policies and increasing reciprocity agreements that enable skilled employees to come work in the Granite State. We will support further improvements on statewide broadband projects via public-private partnerships to enhance internet connectivity throughout our state.
While Republican leadership has delivered smart fiscal decisions in New Hampshire, reckless decisions in Washington are hurting Granite State families across the board, especially when it comes to energy costs. We support increasing our state’s supply of both traditional and renewable energy sources including cost-effective net metering. This will help lower electric rates as New Hampshire families face economic challenges driven by Washington.
We understand that education is the key to every student’s future. In past budgets, we have significantly increased funding for public schools and, revenue permitting, hope to do so again. We have also taken steps to empower New Hampshire’s students and parents to utilize the different educational options that suit the individual needs of their children.
More than 2,000 New Hampshire students are taking advantage of our state’s innovative school choice program. We will continue to support allowing them to attend the schools of their choice or homeschooling. We will maintain support for public charter schools so that every child can access their optimal learning environment. We will target education aid to school districts with the greatest financial need and direct state funding for special education programs. No child’s education options should be limited because of their family’s economic status — New Hampshire Senate Republicans are ensuring opportunity for students regardless of their financial background.
It’s equally important that children, students, families, and workers alike can live, work, and play without fear or concern for their safety, so we’re taking steps to protect our neighborhoods and streets. Especially in the wake of an increase in crime across our country, we’re fighting to keep New Hampshire the safest state in the U.S. Through the expansion of school education resource officers and increased funding for school safety initiatives, we’ll fight to protect our neighborhoods.
Reforming our state’s bail system to prevent violent and repeat offenders from continually breaching our community’s safety is a priority, as well as ensuring law enforcement has the resources needed to preserve the security of our streets.
Lack of workforce housing and increasing homelessness are serious concerns. We will address this crisis with legislation to be considered early in the legislative session.
We will continue to improve our state’s mental health and substance abuse resources. By easing regulatory barriers, we’re making it easier for mental health providers to relocate to New Hampshire as well as opening a 24-bed forensic hospital to provide treatment for acute mental illness. For children most at risk to themselves and others, we will support legislation to build a secure facility to assist in the rehabilitation of youthful offenders.
Adequate health care is critical for all ages and economic backgrounds, so we will continue to advocate to secure health care access for low-income families while reducing the costs of uncompensated care. We will continue to ensure funding to protect children from abuse and neglect and for families with disabled children.
Protecting economic opportunity in New Hampshire is a critical issue, especially with a national recession looming due to reckless spending policies in Washington. New Hampshire’s economy has produced record surpluses that have allowed us in previous budgets to dedicate resources to mental health, substance abuse, child protection, and education while also providing significant resources to cities and towns to lower property taxes. We will continue with these prudent budgetary priorities.
We know that hard-working families are critical to the success of New Hampshire which is why they are at the forefront of our 2023 Agenda. We look forward to working with our colleagues to help New Hampshire families thrive.
Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) represents Senate District 3. State Majority Leader Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) is a U.S. Army veteran and represents District 14.
