AS ANOTHER legislative session has come to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what we, as legislators, have accomplished this session to improve the lives of all Granite Staters. Every two years I have the added privilege to reflect on a particularly weighty responsibility we carry, the process of taking up the state’s annual budget. Although every piece of legislation is important in our democratic process, there is no question that the passing of the budget, through House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, are two of the most important pieces of legislation we work on as legislators.

During my time as a senator, I have served on the Senate Finance Committee for 20 years, equating to 10 budget cycles. I am always struck by the fact that, no matter how many times I work on the state’s budget, every time is unique, although the fundamentals remain the same. From negotiations, to strategy, to content that both sides of the aisle push for the inclusion of within the hundred-page plus piece of legislation, it is always a new experience.

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, represents Senate District 20.

