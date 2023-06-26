AS ANOTHER legislative session has come to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what we, as legislators, have accomplished this session to improve the lives of all Granite Staters. Every two years I have the added privilege to reflect on a particularly weighty responsibility we carry, the process of taking up the state’s annual budget. Although every piece of legislation is important in our democratic process, there is no question that the passing of the budget, through House Bill 1 and House Bill 2, are two of the most important pieces of legislation we work on as legislators.
During my time as a senator, I have served on the Senate Finance Committee for 20 years, equating to 10 budget cycles. I am always struck by the fact that, no matter how many times I work on the state’s budget, every time is unique, although the fundamentals remain the same. From negotiations, to strategy, to content that both sides of the aisle push for the inclusion of within the hundred-page plus piece of legislation, it is always a new experience.
This year, in particular, brought on a new set of unique perspectives and challenges, as there were five new Senate Finance Committee members. I am grateful for these new members’ time, dedication, and tenacity, as they learned what the process of crafting the people’s budget truly entails. I am particularly grateful for my Democratic colleague on the committee, Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald, for her steadfast teamwork, having served together for three budget cycles, and for sharing her wealth of expertise with me throughout these negotiations.
Considering the new committee members, an incredibly narrow margin of political division in the House, and a governor who was contemplating a 2024 run for president — a new spin to the budget negotiation process was prevalent throughout the entire time. However, even with this spin, our fundamentals remained the same — we all want to do what is best for our constituents.
This budget, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, does so many incredible things for the people of the state. We invested $20 million in our roads and bridges, we restored funding to the Foster Grandparent Program and the Congregate Housing Program, and we instituted a vital and necessary pay raise for our state employees. We also increased funding for affordable housing, education, and health care, and included so much more that will help our citizens moving forward.
While the budget may just look like a document full of numbers, it is so much more than that. Those numbers impact so many. Along with the great things that are in the budget, there are things we wanted that did not make it in, and things that we did not support that were included. The budget we passed is truly a bipartisan compromise and shows that, here in New Hampshire, we are still capable of reaching across the aisle to get something done.
I know that the political rhetoric we experience on the news, in our social media feeds, and sometimes at our own dinner tables, can make it seem like our differences are insurmountable — I am here to say that they are not. This budget is proof of that. If a group of politicians are still able to get together and compromise, then I am certain hope is not lost.
When it comes down to what got us here, I think it is hope. Hope that we can still come together, as individuals, as a state, and as a country. A brand of hope that has guided me throughout my time as Dean of the Senate and what makes New Hampshire such an incredible state. At the end of the day, we cannot predict what the future is going to bring and we cannot control what happens around the world, or how it impacts our state, but the one thing we can control is whether we continue to have hope.
Therefore, as a legislator that has been around for a few years, one that has seen the State House change, all while it somehow remains the same, I challenge all of you to hope — hope for a bright future for all Granite Staters and hope for positive change in our communities. And, when I sit here in my office at the State House or at my home in District 20, I promise I will continue to hope that you all will choose to turn that hope into a reality.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, represents Senate District 20.
