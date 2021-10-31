MY INITIAL reaction to hearing that the state would be using federal funding to purchase Hampstead Hospital, built in 1974, was positive, and I remain cautiously optimistic. This purchase will expand our ability to provide desperately needed inpatient psychiatric care for children. This move is critical because, as I write this, at least 25 New Hampshire children are waiting in hospital emergency departments for inpatient care.
As we’ve seen New Hampshire’s acute mental health crisis continues to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hampstead Hospital has been an invaluable partner to the state, contracting with us to provide inpatient care for children throughout the pandemic in its 111-bed facility. The purchase of Hampstead Hospital stands to bring us closer to fulfilling our obligation as a state to provide quality and comprehensive care to our children. These efforts will be further advanced by the new forensic psychiatric wing at New Hampshire Hospital.
These are promising steps toward a more responsible system of care for children in New Hampshire and serve as the basis of my optimism. However, many critical questions still remain unanswered.
I have yet to hear about any commitment to sustaining this facility beyond the one-time federal funds being used to procure it. This is particularly concerning in the wake of this past legislative session, during which New Hampshire Republicans drastically reduced state revenue by giving huge tax breaks to the super wealthy and out-of-state corporations. As they celebrated this “success,” Democrats repeatedly pointed out that this critical revenue would need to be replaced somehow. We simply cannot expand services while simultaneously halting the flow of money into the state. I can only assume that local property taxpayers will be left to foot the bill — a pesky little detail that my Republican colleagues like to gloss over.
Once the state does procure Hampstead Hospital, which is an older building, what physical improvements will have to be made and how will those improvements be funded? After spending this one-time federal money, how will we recruit and retain quality professionals to staff these spaces? Across the state we are facing devastating workforce shortages. What will the state do to ensure those problems don’t arise at Hampstead? Where is the upfront commitment to spend general funds to ensure these services don’t disappear moving forward?
The purchase of Hampstead Hospital and the creation of the forensic psychiatric wing at New Hampshire Hospital are both critically needed to address the dire problems facing the children in this state. But just as important as standing up these services is ensuring their sustainability — something entirely lacking from these conversations.
We are in the midst of a mental and behavioral health crisis here in New Hampshire, and as public servants, our commitment to resolving this situation is paramount. I am grateful to our federal delegation for securing the dollars we’ll use to buy Hampstead Hospital. This is a great gift, and with it comes great responsibility. That responsibility is to fund these facilities properly and sustainably. Unless and until my Republican colleagues can tell us just how they plan to do this, I will remain only cautiously optimistic.