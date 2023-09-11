WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we are met with the gut-wrenching reality that the mental health crisis has not only taken root in New Hampshire, but this crisis’ toll continues to ravage Granite State families at increasing rates.
The mental health crisis we face today impacts us all. No individual or family is spared from this public health crisis, one that continues to fester in tandem with the opioid epidemic, from showing up at their front door. As of last month, based on 2022 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who died by suicide in the U.S. hit a record high and “9 in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis.” Tragically, according to NAMI NH, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34, the third leading cause of death ages 35 to 44, and fourth leading cause for ages 45 to 54 in New Hampshire. This harrowing data set makes clear that the young people of this great state are suffering at higher rates. And we must do more to help.
As it is vitally important to shed light on the heightened mental health crisis in our state, particularly during Suicide Prevention Week, I believe it is equally as important to shed light on the deep sense of community here in New Hampshire. Having called the Queen City, one vibrant and full of young citizens, home for more than 60 years, I have witnessed firsthand the deep sense of community held by Granite Staters, particularly in cities like Manchester.
In times of tragedy and triumph, I have seen the lengths that our elected officials, community leaders and advocates, and our everyday neighbors, will go to rally together to offer a lending hand or a listening ear. As the state senator who represents Wards 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12, I have had the honor of having a seat at tables where everyone’s main goal is to increase resources and community support for our residents suffering with their mental health or substance use disorder. And in recent years, our state has made significant strides in being more thoughtful and responsive to the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.
This is the work, this is the outpouring of support, that must be highlighted and discussed so that our fellow Granite Staters know that there is a way forward, that they are never alone, and that there is hope. There is still so much to be done to provide the support and services necessary to take on this crisis, and I am committed to ensuring that we meet this moment. I ask that you join me in spreading awareness, offering support, and working to end the stigma ascribed to folks caught in the midst of this mental health crisis. Because while this conversation may be difficult to have, it can, and will, save lives.
The final message I would like to leave you with is this: your family and friends care, your neighbors care, your elected officials in your city and towns care. We all care about what you may be going through and the struggles you are facing, and we want to help. If you are struggling, please reach out for help. Do not feel that you must take this on alone and ask for help. And if you know someone who is struggling, please reach out to them. While we have a long road ahead of us as we strive to increase additional mental health resources throughout all corners of our state, our glimmer of hope is that this fight is one we will never fight alone, and it is a battle we can overcome together.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, represents Senate District 20.
