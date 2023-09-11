WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we are met with the gut-wrenching reality that the mental health crisis has not only taken root in New Hampshire, but this crisis’ toll continues to ravage Granite State families at increasing rates.

The mental health crisis we face today impacts us all. No individual or family is spared from this public health crisis, one that continues to fester in tandem with the opioid epidemic, from showing up at their front door. As of last month, based on 2022 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who died by suicide in the U.S. hit a record high and “9 in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis.” Tragically, according to NAMI NH, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34, the third leading cause of death ages 35 to 44, and fourth leading cause for ages 45 to 54 in New Hampshire. This harrowing data set makes clear that the young people of this great state are suffering at higher rates. And we must do more to help.

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, represents Senate District 20.

Thursday, September 07, 2023
Donald L. Birx: DEI programs benefit Plymouth State and the nation

DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…

Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…

Friday, September 01, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…

Thursday, August 31, 2023