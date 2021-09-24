EVERY CHILD in America has the right to a free and appropriate public education. In my experience as a high school teacher, I saw first-hand the impact our public school system could have on our students and their futures. It is among our most cherished and sacred rights and is one of the most common unifying factors among us. A strong democracy is fortified and maintained by an educated public. An informed and thoughtful populace is what drives our country forward and makes us successful. Our promise of a free public education to children is one of the greatest gifts we can give them. Sadly, many of my friends on the other side of the aisle seem to be losing sight of this promise.
The proliferation of for-profit private and religious schools, and the unprecedented adoption of school vouchers into New Hampshire law, are setting a dangerous precedent. In a move that I cannot imagine passes constitutional muster, my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate have set up a system whereby public taxpayer dollars will now subsidize students’ private and religious educations. In so doing, we are not only moving away from our obligation to the children and families of this state, we are degrading our public school system and diminishing the experiences of other students.
Our public education system is not perfect; nothing is. But it has the potential to be improved when politics are put aside for the sake of our children. We know that education funding varies across the state, creating an unequal system where our students from property rich towns are given an immediate advantage simply by the nature of our zip code. We know, for example, that our current school funding system isn’t working for areas of New Hampshire. According to the Commission to Study School Funding, communities with higher poverty rates and lower property rate are twice as penalized under our current system, with students in these communities receiving fewer funding resources than wealthier communities. This past session, partisan politics stood in the way of meaningful conversations around remedying these disparities.
This cannot be allowed to continue. We need to be willing to engage in conversations with one another about how to be responsive to the needs of each individual district to make them as robust as possible. Instead of clinging to the mindset that things are stagnant, we need to reprioritize our commitment to ensuring we have the best public education system we can. Privatizing public education and turning it into a cash cow for private entities equates to picking winners and losers. It is not the answer.
The answer comes from a mutual understanding that each and every child living in New Hampshire deserves the same educational opportunities. Rather than dismantling the system and forcing our students and teachers to fend for themselves, we should be working to improve the system as a whole through adequate funding, real support for our educators through this unprecedented time, allowing for robust conversations in the classroom, and protecting this most cherished and sacred right.
As the adage goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. As a teacher and believer in the power of free and public education, I refuse to fall for the bill of goods the people of New Hampshire have been sold when it comes to school vouchers. We should not be turning our children’s education into a for-profit cottage industry. We must return to our roots and to that which unites us all, and we must double down on our commitment to ensuring our public schools are the best in the country. We cannot lose sight of the fact that this is for and about our children, and we owe it to them to do our very best by our public schools.