OVER THE PAST nine months our state and our nation have faced unprecedented challenges. Jobs have been lost, financial security has been destroyed, housing and food insecurity continue to be on the rise, and our local businesses face impossible choices to keep their doors open. In nearly 50 years of service to the state of New Hampshire I can say with certainty that this legislative session has been unlike anything we have ever faced as a state. For all the tangible resources we have seen evaporate this year, there is an intangible resource that we desperately need to find once again — our ability to communicate with one another. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a growing problem where we have become uncommunicative with one another.
The diminishing rates of communication between neighbors stem from a variety of sources. In the 2016 election we saw how the divisive rhetoric of Donald Trump gave voice and validity to hate speech. In his four years in the Oval Office, his continued derisiveness of those he labels as different have sparked a national divide. While I am completely confident in President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to bring us back together as a nation, it is the job of each and every American to recommit themselves to productive conversation.
Here in New Hampshire we have seen how the divisive form of communication has infiltrated our own political system. More than ever, it is imperative that we remember why we run for office. We run in order to make life better for each and every Granite Stater. We run out of an obligation to do right by our neighbor. We serve and cast our votes based on our ideals and values.
We must remember that even when we are communicating with one another from a distance that we are still communicating with our fellow Granite Staters. As we continue to take steps to protect one another by staying home and staying distant, more of our communication will move to the digital landscape. We cannot forget the lessons we’ve learned over years of legislative work.
More often than not in politics we will find disagreement. The beauty of our democracy is that we create space for differing opinions. It is then imperative that we remember the key to effective change is through communication. By finding our common ground, just as we did this past session in the Senate when we made advancements in expanding telehealth services, broadband expansion, election accessibility, prescription drug costs, PFAS remediation, and more, we can take real steps toward making New Hampshire a better place to live for all. Those efforts only happen when we put political power plays aside and remember that we serve on the same team. We are working toward the common goal of a stronger New Hampshire.
I cannot begin to imagine the new struggles we will face in the coming months. Experts have told us that this winter will likely be one of the darkest of our lifetimes. It will be imperative that we take the time to reach out to our loved ones and our neighbors in this time of struggle to ensure we come through it together. New Hampshire is a state that values our interactions with our neighbors. Our collective strength comes when we work together despite our differences to make positive change.
Politically, we need to start truly communicating once again. COVID will continue to take more from us, and require more perseverance to overcome. I know we have it in us to come together and fix what is wrong, celebrate what is right, and begin new conversations in the name of collaboration.