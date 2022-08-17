SEMICONDUCTORS are everywhere. They are in our cars, our cellphones, our laptops — in items as common as our microwaves and as critical as our military equipment. But a global shortage of them is driving inflation and putting our national security at risk.
It’s a problem that’s hitting our state directly. New Hampshire business leaders at companies like BAE Systems and Minim, Inc., have told me about how the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain challenges are impacting their ability to manufacture goods and military equipment.
New Hampshire businesses are right to be worried. Despite the fact that semiconductors are crucial components of so many of the things that we need and use, America has fallen behind. Thirty years ago our country was a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, producing almost 40% of the world’s chip supply. Now, we only produce 12%. Meanwhile, adversaries like China have invested more than $150 billion to build their own domestic manufacturing capacity of semiconductors.
For more than a year, I have worked with Republicans and Democrats on comprehensive, bipartisan legislation to invest in American research and manufacturing — especially for semiconductors — that will lower costs, help us outcompete China, bring jobs back to the U.S., and strengthen our economic and national security. And this week, President Joe Biden signed our bill into law.
With this bipartisan law, we are investing critical funding to make more semiconductors here at home so that we aren’t reliant on China or any other country. This will be a boon for New Hampshire, since our state is already uniquely well-equipped for innovation and technology businesses — including ones like BAE Systems that produce semiconductors and many other businesses that rely on semiconductors for their products.
Beyond the manufacturing of semiconductors, this law also recognizes the importance of research and development efforts and increases support for Manufacturing Extension Partnerships — like the one we have here in New Hampshire –- that help small and medium-sized manufacturers develop opportunities to grow and become more competitive in the global marketplace.
As we expand research and development efforts, we also must ensure that businesses in New Hampshire and across the country have the workforce that they need to succeed. To do so, this bipartisan law authorizes funding for scholarships, fellowships, and on-the-job training opportunities to take advantage of good-paying jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and other innovative fields. Even better, many of these jobs don’t necessarily require a four-year college degree, so that students can invest and build a career without being stuck with overwhelming college debt.
I started working on this bill in April 2021 because of the real threat failing to invest in manufacturing poses to our economic, national security and ability to compete with China. Our bill’s passage shows what is possible when we listen and collaborate with those whom we may disagree. In drafting this legislation and working to get it across the finish line, I followed the example that Granite Staters set every day — putting differences aside to get results.
This new bipartisan law will strengthen our economy — creating the jobs of the future, lowering costs for our families, while outcompeting China so that we can keep our country safe, secure, and free.
