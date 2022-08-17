SEMICONDUCTORS are everywhere. They are in our cars, our cellphones, our laptops — in items as common as our microwaves and as critical as our military equipment. But a global shortage of them is driving inflation and putting our national security at risk.

It’s a problem that’s hitting our state directly. New Hampshire business leaders at companies like BAE Systems and Minim, Inc., have told me about how the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain challenges are impacting their ability to manufacture goods and military equipment.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) lives in Newfields.

