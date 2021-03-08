FOR GENERATIONS, brave Americans have answered our nation’s call to duty, allowing us to continue to live free and in peace. Too frequently, however, those very same veterans return home without the support and resources that they need to transition back to and thrive in civilian life.

We have to do more to build a country that is ever-worthy of our veterans’ service and sacrifices, and that starts with ensuring that they receive the care and support that they need and have earned. Throughout my time in public service, I have worked to support veterans, and I am excited to have a new opportunity to further that work in the 117th Congress as a new member of the United States Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

As the daughter of a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, this is an issue that is personal to me. And I am ready to get to work on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee to pass bipartisan legislation that will improve veterans’ health care, tackle mental health challenges, and ease the transition into civilian life.

To start, I’m currently working to strengthen and make permanent the Solid Start program at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which contacts every veteran multiple times by phone in the first year after they leave active duty to check in and help connect them to VA programs and benefits. This program is an important step in supporting the transition back into civilian life, and we must ensure that it continues.

In addition, far too many veterans experience mental and emotional trauma as a result of their service. To strengthen mental health services for veterans, I am working on bipartisan legislation with Republican Senator Joni Ernst to raise awareness of the Buddy Check program, where veterans reach out to each other to provide peer support.

I am also working to pass the Green Alert Act, a bipartisan bill that I am planning to re-introduce with Senator Ernst. This bill would help states implement “Green Alert” systems to locate veterans when they go missing so that they can receive appropriate care, similar to the Silver Alert system for older Americans and AMBER Alert system for children.

As our country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also make sure that veterans receive vital job assistance. Due to the pandemic, the veteran unemployment rate has risen across the country. Earlier this year, legislation that I cosponsored was signed into law to address unemployment challenges and help veterans transition to civilian jobs.

Finally, we must keep supporting vaccination efforts and high-quality health care for veterans at VA Medical Centers and in their communities. I will continue pushing the VA to strengthen vaccination efforts for veterans in harder-to-reach rural areas, and for those without internet access or who have trouble using technology.

Despite the partisanship that stalls progress on too many pressing challenges in Washington, I am proud that members of both parties routinely set aside their differences to find common ground on issues critical to veterans. The Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is one with a strong history of bipartisanship, and as a new member of the committee, I will continue that focus to provide veterans and their families with the support that they deserve.

Maggie Hassan is a Democrat representing New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate.

Sunday, March 07, 2021
Friday, March 05, 2021
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Diane St. Germain: What's more legit than community activism?
IN A RECENT editorial, “Oh, those oligarchs: Lessons from Nottingham”, regarding the Nottingham Chemical Trespass Ordinance, the New Hampshire Union Leader disparaged efforts of residents to take charge of decision-making in their communities. However, the editor inadvertently laid out all t…

Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Deborah Ritcey: Living independently was tough enough before COVID
STUCK. That is how many Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) consumers describe how they feel during the pandemic. Unlike many of us who may feel existentially stuck, many GSIL consumers are literally stuck at home due to increased risk of adverse outcomes from COVID-19 and/or being homeb…

Daniel Soucy: A dilemma or a step toward inclusion?
RECENTLY, Jack Kenny wrote a rather discouraging piece demeaning the strides that the Manchester school district has made toward equality, equity and inclusion in its schools. In a decisive victory for trans rights, the Manchester School District voted to align itself with state law prohibit…

Monday, March 01, 2021
Patrick Foy: Leave the tip credit in place
IN THE food service industry, we’re usually in a hurry. Despite the calm in the dining room, there’s an excited energy in the kitchen. It doesn’t leave much time for chit chat but my coworkers and I try to find moments to catch up when we can. Lately, one topic of conversation has been front…

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy
I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an …

Thursday, February 25, 2021