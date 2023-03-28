YOUNG FOLKS across New Hampshire are bearing the brunt of economic headwinds these days. Think about it. Our state is short at least 20,000 housing units, housing costs are skyrocketing, and child care is either not affordable or not available to young families. All of this is leaving Granite Staters who want to start a career or a family in New Hampshire without many options.

The intersectionality and importance of the housing and child care crises cannot be ignored — and we simply cannot short change the solutions any longer. We need to stop thinking about these basic building blocks — a place to live, and someone to care for your children while you work — as individual problems. If parents have to leave their jobs because they cannot find or afford housing or child care, these are economic problems, in desperate need of policy solutions. We must do everything we can to attract and retain the workforce of the future. The future economic vitality of our state depends on it.

Senator Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton) represents District 15 and Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) represents District 21.

