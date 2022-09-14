WE HAVE spent our entire careers ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. As Nelson Mandela said in 1995, “[t]here can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. “

At this point, we are all aware of the horrific abuse of children that was allowed to take place at the state-run Youth Development Center (now the Sununu Center) over the course of four decades. The victims’ stories are horrifying and heartbreaking. Their victimization in state care is unacceptable and deserves significant redress. Unfortunately, the solution crafted by Governor Chris Sununu and the state Department of Justice is woefully inadequate and does not come close to providing justice for these children.

Sen. Becky Whitley (D) lives in Hopkinton and Sen. Cindy Rosenwald (D) lives in Nashua.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…

Thursday, September 08, 2022
Tom Moulton: Leavitt says no to billions for Ukraine

Tom Moulton: Leavitt says no to billions for Ukraine

I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the oppor…

Matt Mowers: Defeating Pappas and Biden begins Sept. 13

Matt Mowers: Defeating Pappas and Biden begins Sept. 13

THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it h…

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…

Sunday, September 04, 2022
Friday, September 02, 2022