MOTHERHOOD and pregnancy can be some of the most wonderful times of a person’s life. But the joys of bringing new life into the world can also bring serious, and often preventable, health complications when mothers do not have the right support. We know firsthand that the first year of motherhood is a particularly vulnerable time for moms and babies. Especially now, when families are dealing with limited access to pre- and post-natal health care, severely limited childcare availability in our communities, and financial stressors due to rising costs, we can and must do better by our new mothers and their babies. It is our job as policymakers to provide solutions this legislative session, and we will do just that with Senate Bill 175, the New Hampshire “MOMnibus.”
The United States is facing a troubling maternal health crisis. When compared to other developed nations around the world, our maternal mortality rate ranks the highest, particularly among marginalized groups. While most pregnancy-related deaths are entirely preventable, here in New Hampshire the 2022 Annual Report on Maternal Mortality reported that there were 11 pregnancy-associated deaths in 2020 and 2021. Compounding this issue is the fragility of New Hampshire’s maternal health system of care and limited access to services and insurance coverage for new parents. For too long, we have allowed preventable deaths, life-altering complications, and untreated mental health and substance use disorders to persist for mothers.
The New Hampshire MOMnibus seeks to remedy this by improving maternal and infant health outcomes, expanding access to coverage and care, and increasing access to a broader array of services and providers that support maternal and infant health. Because every Granite Stater deserves to have a safe, dignified pregnancy and birth, and equitable access to maternal health care before, during and after pregnancy. And every family deserves a healthy foundation and a healthy start.
As the sponsors of SB 175, we believe this bill will make tangible and long-lasting improvements to the lives of Granite State families. To begin with, SB 175 extends Medicaid coverage for pregnant women to 12 months postpartum instead of the current 60 days, because any mom knows that postpartum complications do not magically disappear after two months.
Having continuous postpartum care can be life saving and lead to better long-term health outcomes for new parents and newborns by allowing access to critical health care services during the first year after pregnancy.
Care during the prenatal, delivery, and postpartum periods, involves not just a single visit but a series of encounters and a range of services tailored to the needs of the family. That is why this legislation adds coverage for important services for lower income moms and babies, including doula support, which is associated with decreased likelihood of postpartum depression and leads to near-universal breastfeeding among low-income individuals; lactation services to support nursing mothers and improve infant health; and donor breast milk for our most vulnerable infants.
Not only will SB 175 improve the health of New Hampshire moms and babies, it will also help our moms get back into the workforce after childbirth if they choose. For a variety of reasons, we know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many more women than men left the workforce.
This legislation will go a long way to keep working mothers in the workforce, which is increasingly important as New Hampshire continues to experience a workforce crisis. The New Hampshire MOMnibus tackles this issue by ensuring basic workplace protections for nursing mothers that have been shown to improve healthy outcomes for caregivers and children, and allow mothers to support their baby while staying in the workforce. Further, the bill establishes a commission to study evidenced-based home visiting programs for all new parents, and provides solutions to help keep young children in childcare when new moms go back to work. Lastly, the bill supports New Hampshire’s network of Family Resource Centers, the frontline agencies supporting vulnerable families by connecting them to their communities and resources, and empowering them to be successful and resilient.
This bill is a WIN-WIN-WIN solution for the Granite State because it benefits babies, working mothers, and our economy. A public hearing on SB 175-FN has been scheduled before the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, February 8, at 9:45 a.m. in the Legislative Office Building in Concord. Call or email your state senator today and tell them you support New Hampshire’s MOMnibus! Moms, babies, and working families cannot afford to wait any longer.
Senator Sue Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) represents District 5, Senator Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton) represents District 15, and Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) represents District 21.
