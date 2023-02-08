MOTHERHOOD and pregnancy can be some of the most wonderful times of a person’s life. But the joys of bringing new life into the world can also bring serious, and often preventable, health complications when mothers do not have the right support. We know firsthand that the first year of motherhood is a particularly vulnerable time for moms and babies. Especially now, when families are dealing with limited access to pre- and post-natal health care, severely limited childcare availability in our communities, and financial stressors due to rising costs, we can and must do better by our new mothers and their babies. It is our job as policymakers to provide solutions this legislative session, and we will do just that with Senate Bill 175, the New Hampshire “MOMnibus.”

The United States is facing a troubling maternal health crisis. When compared to other developed nations around the world, our maternal mortality rate ranks the highest, particularly among marginalized groups. While most pregnancy-related deaths are entirely preventable, here in New Hampshire the 2022 Annual Report on Maternal Mortality reported that there were 11 pregnancy-associated deaths in 2020 and 2021. Compounding this issue is the fragility of New Hampshire’s maternal health system of care and limited access to services and insurance coverage for new parents. For too long, we have allowed preventable deaths, life-altering complications, and untreated mental health and substance use disorders to persist for mothers.

Senator Sue Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) represents District 5, Senator Becky Whitley (D-Hopkinton) represents District 15, and Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) represents District 21.

Monday, February 06, 2023
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Friday, February 03, 2023
Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

WHEN I TAUGHT English as an adjunct college instructor, one literary genre that I considered extremely interesting was that of the slave narrative. Hundreds of slaves, overcoming unimaginable obstacles, not only learned how to read but also wrote down their stories revealing the truth about …

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.