GRANITE STATERS are preparing for a winter with higher energy prices, higher grocery prices, and a looming national recession, all fueled by irresponsible spending in Washington, D.C.
Inflation has been biting into every American’s paycheck for a year and a half. Gas prices skyrocketed over the summer, went down slightly, and are now going back up again. Heating your home this winter will be more expensive thanks to the Biden Administration’s anti-energy policies. Interest rates are spiking to 20-year highs, making it more expensive to buy a home. Economic uncertainty has hit the stock market, destroying $9 trillion in American investments, including retirement accounts.
Fortunately, New Hampshire is better prepared to weather the coming economic storm thanks to responsible Republican leadership at the State House.
Thanks to Republican-led Legislatures and Governor Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s economy is strong and growing. While Democrats have constantly pushed for more and higher taxes, Republicans have fought to make our business climate more competitive. This has led to job growth, low unemployment, and record state revenues.
Every time we lowered taxes, Democrats said that we would bankrupt state government. When we first began to lower business tax rates in 2015, then among the highest in the country, then-Governor Maggie Hassan warned that we would “blow a hole in the budget.” In fact, business tax revenues started climbing as soon as we lowered rates. Since we began to lower business tax rates, business tax revenues have generated more than $750 million over projections, even after weathering the unprecedented economic challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lowering taxes on all Granite Staters has unleashed our state’s economy. In October alone, state revenues exceeded projections by $42.7 million dollars. Overall, we have generated a revenue surplus of more than $560 million with eight months left in this budget cycle.
This surplus has allowed us to return money back to taxpayers. By increasing the local share of Rooms and Meals Tax revenue, cutting the Statewide Property Tax by $100 million, and increasing local grants for roads and bridges, we have been able to send back more than $500 million to lower property taxes. We also approved a $42 million Emergency Fuel and Electric Assistance Program to help struggling New Hampshire families through the cold winter months.
We used the surplus to upgrade our state’s mental health and substance misuse systems, reform our juvenile justice system, eliminate the developmental disabilities waitlist, and create the affordable housing fund. All while lowering taxes, not raising them. If Democrats had had their way, New Hampshire would now be facing higher tax rates, a weaker economy, and less money to address these priorities.
Because of the responsible budgeting choices Republicans have made over the past several years, we’ve been able to grow our economy and build up New Hampshire’s unemployment trust fund to over $250 million, triggering a 30% reduction in the payroll tax businesses pay to fund unemployment benefits. Reducing that tax burden will further strengthen our economy.
Thanks to conservative Republican budgets, we are going into the next budget cycle with a surplus. This will allow us to fund our state’s top priorities, focus funding on the Granite State’s most vulnerable populations, and continue to protect New Hampshire taxpayers from a sales or income tax. We have built a buffer against the economic turmoil coming from Washington.
Two years ago, we asked New Hampshire voters to trust Republicans to guide our state out of the pandemic. We provided sound fiscal leadership and delivered results. Today, we ask those voters to again entrust New Hampshire Republicans to guide our state through the challenging economic winter ahead.
Sen. Chuck Morse (R-Salem) represents Senate District 22 and serves as Senate President. Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) represents Senate District 3 and serves a Senate Majority Leader.
