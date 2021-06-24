AT THE BEGINNING of the year, state Senate Republicans promised a conservative, fiscally responsible budget for New Hampshire. This week, we delivered. The final budget package approved by House and Senate negotiators keeps the promises we made to manage our state’s finances, boost our economy, and meet the needs of the Granite State’s most vulnerable populations.
Because of the tax reforms championed by Republicans over the last several years, New Hampshire’s economy is among the strongest in the country. In fact, our state’s unemployment rate is now lower than when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This budget cuts taxes on New Hampshire employers, reducing the Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax, and increasing the threshold for filing the BET to $250,000. That will provide immediate relief to New Hampshire’s small businesses and help create more high-paying jobs for our friends and neighbors.
We also phase out the Interest and Dividends Tax on savings and retirement income, helping our seniors. We protect Main Street businesses who received loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program from an unexpected tax bill and lower the Meals and Rooms Tax for the first time in decades to give a boost to our travel and tourism industry.
This budget provides relief to property taxpayers at every level. We send back $100 million under the Statewide Property Tax. We also share $188 million in Meals and Rooms Tax revenue with cities and towns, an increase of $50.5 million over the last budget, and for the first time protect that revenue sharing with a dedicated fund. We also increase funding for county nursing homes by $29.1 million, providing relief on the county portion of your property tax bill.
We promised to address education funding, and we delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for our schools. Because enrollments were down last fall, our school funding formulas would have provided less funding for districts next year. We promised that this would not happen, and we delivered. We have fixed the funding formulas and protected $67 million in state aid going to our local schools.
This budget also provides $30 million in building aid for new school construction projects, and $35 million under the Relief Funding Plan targeted to school districts with the most pressing fiscal need. Overall, this budget increases education funding by $102 million over current law for a total of $2.2 billion.
We also provide more than $15 million in state aid grants to communities to keep our water clean and add $25 million to the Affordable Housing Fund.
While ensuring that we helped taxpayers, small businesses and our communities, we also increased the Rainy Day Fund to more than $158 million for economic protection for future emergencies such as we faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This budget expands school choice, creating Education Freedom Accounts for low-income New Hampshire families who need more choices for their children’s education. School choice not only helps students who take advantage of it, but it also creates a spark of innovation in our entire educational system.
We strengthen our state’s anti-discrimination laws to ensure that no one is considered inferior, superior, or oppressive because of their inherent characteristics. Using the framework of our existing anti-discrimination laws, we have given parents and public employees a legal recourse should they face such discriminatory concepts in their schools or public workplaces.
We promised to protect our most vulnerable, and we delivered. This budget increases support for programs addressing mental health and substance misuse, including funding for a new forensic psychiatric hospital, additional transitional beds to tackle the emergency room boarding crisis, and full funding of the Developmentally Disabled Waitlist. We also set aside $3 million to help seniors and veterans recover from the social isolation caused by the pandemic.
This budget protects unborn children by prohibiting late-term abortions in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy. New Hampshire will join 43 other states that already have these protections. We also strengthen our laws against using taxpayer funding for abortion services.
Working with our House colleagues and Governor Chris Sununu, Senate Republicans kept our promises and delivered a conservative, fiscally responsible budget for all of New Hampshire.