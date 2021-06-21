RECENTLY, in a 12-hour marathon session, the state Senate debated, amended, and voted on the state budget for the next two years. Soon after, Senate Republicans touted their series of tax cuts as a victory for the people of New Hampshire. While their talking points may paint a rosy picture, particularly for the wealthiest individuals and out-of-state corporations, important state services and future property tax bills for our families and businesses will be telling a much different story. They will tell the story of a reverse Robin Hood, where the state steals from the poor in order to give handouts and tax breaks to the rich.
The “Reverse Robin Hood” tax cuts in the Senate Republicans’ budget will cost the state at least $130 million in lost revenue over the next two years. Over the next several budgets, state tax collections are projected to decrease by over $350 million! So who is benefitting from these cuts? The ultra wealthy.
The most reckless and unconscionable handout to the super wealthy was the phase out of the interest and dividends (I&D) tax. About 49% of the I&D tax is paid by 2.4% of tax filers. That 2.4% represent the most financially well-off individuals in our state, people whose investments total hundreds of millions. A recent analysis of this proposal conducted by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy showed that nearly nine out of every 10 dollars of this tax reduction will flow to the top 20% of income earners in the state, and almost half of the benefits will go to the top 1% of income earners. While we are happy for these individuals and their success, they do not need this level of financial assistance, nor have they asked for it. And while Governor Chris Sununu and the Republicans suggest this handout to our wealthiest residents will convince them to forgo winters in Florida, that prospect is unlikely until New Hampshire in February feels like February in Florida.
Senate Republicans chose to cut business taxes yet again, taking millions of dollars that could be used to improve our homeless shelter systems, mental health systems, public education, dental coverage, and other essential services, and handed that money right back to out of state corporations. In New Hampshire, 80 businesses pay 92% of the business profits tax. This cut does nothing to help revitalize the small businesses that drive our economy. There are ways we can directly help our small businesses, like Senator Donna Soucy’s bill, SB 101. It raises the minimum filing threshold for the BPT that does not devastate our revenues during a period of recovery. The proposed reckless tax cuts will only hurt education and other essential programs.
The Republicans added a cut in the rooms and meals tax rate that won’t help restaurants one bit either, saving the customer just a nickel on a sandwich, but it will add up to $30M in lost state revenue in the budget. At the same time, Republicans voted against a measure to put additional money collected through the meals and rooms tax directly back into the pockets of our restaurant and lodging industries.
Senate Republicans are boasting that they’re sending loads more money back to cities and towns, falsely claiming they’re helping property tax payers. However, this is “bait and switch” because in fact they’re lowering the percentage of the meals and rooms tax that gets distributed to municipalities, a reduction that will impact local budgets in the future. Senator D’Allesandro’s municipal aid bill was the only proposal this year that would directly help stabilize or lower property tax rates, but the Senate Republicans killed it.
The other insult to property tax payers is the school voucher bill that will send public dollars to private and religious schools along with unaccountable for-profit companies. This bill will take millions away from local school district budgets while possibly turning up only marginal savings when a student leaves the district. The result will leave property tax payers holding the bag for the same fixed costs with millions less in state funding.
Senate Democrats offered proposals to this budget that would have provided direct, targeted aid to local property tax payers. Republicans voted them all down, instead choosing a path with no promise of real relief for property tax payers.
There isn’t a single member of the Senate who wouldn’t celebrate real property tax relief for our constituents. Too often we hear about how the unsustainable burden of New Hampshire’s high property taxes act as a major barrier for young families and the development of a 21st century workforce. So, when Senate Republicans pass a budget that not only guarantees increased property taxes but also provides financial windfalls to those in the absolute least need of them, one can’t help but wonder: Who is this budget really for?