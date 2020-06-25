AS A STATE and as a nation our focus has rightfully been on the COVID-19 crisis. We are working together as a Legislature to not only address the immediate recovery needs, but to look ahead at the long-term health needs we will face as a state and plan for our recovery. However, as we look to address this crucial issue we must not forget the other public health challenges New Hampshire faced before the crisis and continues to face.
Before the Legislature adjourned from in person meetings in March, a package of bills had passed through the Senate addressing PFAS contamination in our drinking water.
The effects of PFAS contamination are long term and costly. PFAS doesn’t break down in the bloodstream and can cause lifelong health complications, including kidney and testicular cancer, pregnancy complications, cholesterol issues, and more. The chemicals can be transferred from mother to child through breast milk, meaning that we are putting pregnant women, newborns, and children at risk of exposure. As we move forward and take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, we cannot abdicate our responsibility to put a stop to exposure of these “forever chemicals.”
In February, the Senate passed SB 287, which codified science-based maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for PFAS. These levels were developed through careful and methodical analysis by the state Department of Environmental Services. The health risks of each compound found in PFAS chemicals were broken down and assessed through multiple studies to determine the recommended levels. In the legislation, the levels set by DES have the opportunity to be altered based on the latest science. SB 287 passed through the Senate on February 13th in a unanimous roll-call vote in our continued, bipartisan commitment to clean public drinking water.
In that same session we unanimously passed SB 496, which sets up a fund for municipalities to help finance remediation projects in response to PFAS contamination in both drinking water and wastewater treatment. The fund would create a long-term solution to alleviate the financial burden of remediation by our municipalities. More than ever, as our towns and cities have taken on significant financial burden in response to COVID-19, it is crucial that we ensure they are not solely responsible for bearing the additional cost for the basic right to clean water.
In the same vein, we believe that those exposed to harmful PFAS chemicals should not be responsible for the cost of their testing. SB 623 requires insurance coverage for perfluoroalkyls (PFAS) and perfluorinated compound (PFC) blood testing. Like the two bills proceeding it, SB 623 unanimously passed through the Senate.
Finally, while we work to address the public health and safety of individuals exposed to PFAS chemicals, we need to take steps to ensure our hardest hit areas have been given the opportunity to thoroughly research the effects of contamination and put forward recommendations for legislation. In HB 1264, the commission on the Seacoast cancer cluster would be extended and allowed to continue their investigation through June 30, 2022. These measures were all recently passed once again through committee in the form of an omnibus bill.
One life lost is too many. One person’s fertility loss is too much. One family exposed to harmful chemicals in their drinking water is enough cause for immediate action. The impacts of PFAS in our water are well known and have been documented going back to the 1980s. The right to clean water is an issue that cuts across party lines and has strong bipartisan support. When we go back into session, it is our duty to address these dangers head on and continue to put public health and safety above corporate interests.