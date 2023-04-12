PEOPLE TODAY produce 25 times the online data they did in 2010, recording just about every aspect of our lives. But New Hampshire citizens today have no rights to control their personal data held by private entities, and businesses have no obligations to responsibly hold the data or respect the wishes of consumers when they ask that their personal information not be distributed or when they want it deleted.

It is increasingly important to ensure New Hampshire residents have control over their data, and we are taking the first steps toward giving them that power. A bipartisan group of state legislators has addressed this issue by introducing SB 255, which will better protect the privacy rights of Granite Staters in their relationships with businesses that use this customer data.

State Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester. Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) is Senate majority leader and represents District 14.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Brendan Williams: Federal staff fiat would shutter nursing homes

FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sen. Maggie Hassan: A bipartisan path forward to lower drug costs

OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Russell Hodgkins: Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes

RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…

Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023