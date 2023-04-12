PEOPLE TODAY produce 25 times the online data they did in 2010, recording just about every aspect of our lives. But New Hampshire citizens today have no rights to control their personal data held by private entities, and businesses have no obligations to responsibly hold the data or respect the wishes of consumers when they ask that their personal information not be distributed or when they want it deleted.
It is increasingly important to ensure New Hampshire residents have control over their data, and we are taking the first steps toward giving them that power. A bipartisan group of state legislators has addressed this issue by introducing SB 255, which will better protect the privacy rights of Granite Staters in their relationships with businesses that use this customer data.
We believe it is prudent public policy that companies not be able to collect, share, and sell consumers’ sensitive data, like biometrics, health data, and geolocation information, without consent. That kind of information is extremely sensitive and the sharing of it can cause real harm.
SB 255 will establish the right of consumers to protect their data, and the responsibility of businesses they deal with to respect their customers’ privacy wishes. The bill grants all of us consumers the right to access, correct, delete, and obtain a copy of personal data, and gives us rights to opt-out of the processing of our personal data for certain purposes.
The bill also establishes a framework for controlling and processing personal data and establishes responsibilities and privacy protection standards for the various businesses that control or process our personal data.
Under this data privacy bill, companies are required to provide a clear privacy policy telling consumers what data is being collected, how it is being used, and why. This way, consumers have the right to know what information is being collected from them, the ability to see and fix any false data that is collected from them, and the right to have any collected data be deleted. The bill will also prohibit companies from discriminating against those who choose to exercise these rights.
We, like many stakeholders, may prefer a federal solution, but in the absence of action in the U.S. Congress, states must act to pass legislation that is uniform across the states that pass it. SB 255 is modeled after legislation that has passed in three other states, with more states considering this language.
Our bill represents a significant step forward that provides meaningful rights to Granite State consumers without disrupting business practices, which is why individual major tech companies and business trade groups supported the bill at our recent public hearing.
It is time the State of New Hampshire acts to provide rights to consumers to control their personal data held by businesses, and our legislation is a meaningful first step in establishing those rights. Our colleagues in the New Hampshire Senate agreed and unanimously passed SB 255. It will provide transparency, consumer rights, individual empowerment, and corporate responsibility in a manner that is both enforceable and that business is able to comply with.
Our consumers deserve rights when it comes to data, and New Hampshire can provide a leadership role by enacting this sensible, workable solution.
State Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester. Sen. Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) is Senate majority leader and represents District 14.
