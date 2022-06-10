LAST MONTH, 19 children and two teachers were shot down inside one classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter barricaded himself inside the classroom and took the lives of 21 people.

We do not write today to request a moment of silence for the victims of this senseless violence, because as a nation we have been silent for far too long. We do not want to stand with our heads bowed in a performative moment of solidarity. We write today to request the action of our colleagues in the Senate, in the House, and in the governor’s office. We write to demand that Congress extend the background check review period and close the loophole for private and online sales. We write to implore each and every elected official to remember why we run for office.

We run for office because we believe we can make this state a better place to live. While our methods for achieving that goal differ, we want to think that we all want the same end result — ensuring that each and every person has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But last month, 21 people, 19 of them children, had those rights stripped from them by a young man with a gun.

There have been more mass shootings than there have been days in 2022. This year, there have been at least 250 mass shootings. Robb Elementary school was at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school this year alone.

We have already seen those who disagree with us repeating the tired refrain of “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” We would offer in return that people with guns are killing our children. A person with a gun just killed 19 of America’s children. And as a nation, we have done absolutely nothing to stop them.

It has been almost exactly 10 years since Sandy Hook. And what have we done? What have we done as a state and a nation to stop innocent children from being slaughtered by people with assault rifles? What have we done to make sure parents aren’t called to schools to identify the bodies of their children? Nothing.

So now the question becomes what will we do to prevent the senseless gun violence that plagues our classrooms? Will we continue to do nothing? Or will we do what we were elected to do, protect the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

We do not want to offer our thoughts and our hearts, we want to offer legislative solutions. Thoughts and prayers don’t bring back dead children, but strong gun violence prevention legislation might help us stop another attack.

As a nation, we will continue to mourn the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting:

Layla Salazar, 11

Tess Mata, 10

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Ellie Garcia, 10

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10

Maite Rodriguez, 10

Maranda Mathis, 11

Jose Flores, 10

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Irma Garcia, 4th-grade teacher

As we head into the summer many will begin campaigning for re-election or for higher office. As we talk to our friends and neighbors we would ask each of us to remember what we are sent here to do. Protect our children, preserve their future, and make New Hampshire a better, safer place for generations to come. Don’t just say you hope to do better. Plan to do better. Start drafting legislation that prioritizes the lives of our children above all else. Because moments of silence are being interrupted by gunshots and the time to act is now.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) represents Senate District 18, Wards 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in the City of Manchester and Litchfield. Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, represents Senate District 20.

