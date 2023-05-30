SPORTING EVENTS have the unique ability to bring members of a community together and can lead to significant cultural and social changes. Even in our own state, there are instances of these historic cultural shifts that reverberate beyond our community and change the course of the country at large. One example occurred in historic Holman Stadium in our very own Nashua.

The Nashua Dodgers, a minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers, was the first racially integrated ballclub of the 20th century. This was historic, breaking down barriers and bringing forward a new era in baseball.

State Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D) represents Manchester and state Senator Cindy Rosenwald (D) represents Nashua.

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

