THE REPUBLICANS’ summer agenda is on full display in Greg Moore’s recent op-ed titled “Latest round of tax cuts for employers continues to drive state’s booming economy.” The model is simple, give false credit for New Hampshire’s surplus to the business tax cuts that Republicans gave to large, out-of-state corporations and call it a boon to the economy. What is missing in each of these pieces is any recognition of the federal funding that made this surplus possible and the programs that Republicans left on the chopping block during the last budget cycle.

We are thrilled to see New Hampshire’s surplus. But giving tax cut after tax cut to corporations was not the driving factor. The federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation were. To cite a few examples:

Sen. Sue Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) represents Senate District 5. Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) represents Senate District 20.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…

Monday, July 18, 2022
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Friday, July 15, 2022
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Rep. Jason Osborne: Build on GOP victories in 2023

Rep. Jason Osborne: Build on GOP victories in 2023

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE economy has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. We have the lowest unemployment in decades, more revenue than expected, and our Rainy Day Fund at its highest level in history. While the accomplishments of Republican leadership in the Legislature have paved the way…

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Russell Perkins: War in Ukraine is our fight too

Russell Perkins: War in Ukraine is our fight too

I RECENTLY participated in the Londonderry Ukrainian Cultural Fair, which was organized by the NH-based charity DOBRO. Vendors sold clothing, jewelry, woodcrafts, food, and other Ukrainian themed items with 100% of the proceeds going to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. I would say 80% of the peo…