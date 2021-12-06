ON SUNDAY, November 28th, we bore witness to a dishonorable and inhumane attack on the University of New Hampshire student population in an editorial of the Union Leader. While the editorial is just an opinion, the publication of such a piece by one of New Hampshire’s largest and most popular newspapers brings into question the lack of professionalism and morality of the author.
This opinion had elements of both truth and fabrication laced throughout. Most jarring was the call to bind and gag members of the Sexual Violence Action Committee (SVAC), the vanguard of what most hope to be a catalyst for policy changes that reduce sexual violence and sexual assault on campus.
Consider the assertion “President James Dean came out to speak with them. His gesture was met with shouts of ridicule.” It is clear that the author either has no clear idea of the circumstances that precipitated this peaceful protest or is callous to the real fears female students have on campus.
Of the context omitted are two separate emails that President Dean sent to the entire UNH community. Oct 25th saw the first of these two emails, in which President Dean writes, “…there is often a great deal of conversation on social media in the aftermath of a reported incident, and much of what is shared on social media is simply not true.”
It was not only public outrage at a sexual assault of a female college student that stoked the embers of the protest, it was this dismissiveness toward sexual assault survivors sharing their stories. To declare “much of what is shared on social media is simply not true” equates to saying their story of assault doesn’t matter.
It is this response that lit the fuse of activism in the community. Only after the protest on October 25th did the President Dean send another email, backtracking. “What I did not fully appreciate then, but I do now, is that some survivors of sexual violence use social media to share their stories,” he admitted. Too little too late.
Members of the SVAC have now been granted an audience with President Dean on the condition that they apologize for their “shouts and ridicule.” This leads one to reconsider the sincerity of that second email. Coupled with the first email’s dismissive tone, one can deduce that his ego and his validation as a White man is his first priority. The president of UNH would rather have students, sexual violence survivors, apologize for their right to peacefully protest than listen to their stories and extend sincere empathy as a leader.
The editorial erroneously asserts that “many school chiefs roll over and grovel at the feet of students and ‘woke’ faculty members…” The author intended to insult the faculty, but instead complimented them out of their own ignorance. The term “woke” is described in the Oxford English Dictionary as, “Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice; frequently in stay woke (often used as an exhortation).”
I would argue that it is not only the responsibility of staff and faculty to support students through treacherous times, it is their responsibility as humans to remain in touch with social justice issues.
Most egregiously, the editorial uses a poor metaphor for implying oppression of the UNH community, in stating, “Some of the students were fit to be tied by President Dean’s old-school manner. They should be — tied that is. Bound and gagged might be good, too.” To assert that students should be tied by the president’s “old-school manner” further perpetuates the patriarchal oppression of women. To suggest that these same female activists, who have re-lived their trauma courageously, be ‘bound and gagged” is simply archaic.
Even if it were metaphorical, the author is strongly suggesting that the president of UNH go through with efforts to squelch a movement that seeks stronger responses to sexual violence, including criminal charges and expulsion of predators. This is not to even touch upon the unseen trauma that this silencing would cause.
Far be it for me to toss an errant hyperbole into this op-ed, but it must be recognized that the use of such violent language in the last sentence of that editorial suggests that the author not only supports such patriarchal suppression, but also endorses a figurative and literal act of violence against women. Rapists and predators bind and gag their victims to assert control over them. In this light, it would behoove the Union Leader to both take down such a sexually violent post and immediately expel the author.