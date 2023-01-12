SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just today, WMUR published yet another leading article entitled, “Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns.” Ironically, there are many alternatives to evicting a community of homeless individuals with nowhere to go.
As Dennis Higgins, at a homeless encampment since Thanksgiving, told WMUR, “It’s not where I want to be. I definitely don’t want to be here. You’re left up in the air. It’s not a good feeling.”
I can’t help but wonder how many others share this sentiment. And what of the homeless communities in Dover, Rochester, Concord, or Laconia? Do the municipalities also see these individuals as a health concern or a risk to the safety of their communities? Do they also issue citations to those with no income, thus further irritating an already stressful situation?
Over Christmas, I watched the first two “Home Alone” movies with my 11 year old, as she had never seen them. I figured, “Why not share with her some of the classics from when I was a kid?” In the second movie, Kevin gets lost in New York City, and has to fend for himself. During the story, he runs into the “pidgeon lady”, a homeless woman who is at first terrifying and misunderstood. As the story goes on, she reveals that “I’m like the birds I care for. People pass me in the street. They see me but they try to ignore me. They prefer I wasn’t part of their city.”
It turns out the reasoning behind her homelessness isn’t unlike most others in our state. Job loss. Divorce. No support system in place. Yes, the white elephant of alcoholism and substance abuse plays a significant role, but you must ask yourself, “Aren’t they also human like I am? Aren’t they worthy of the same respect and decency I get?”
It is not the police department’s job to clear out homeless encampments, only for those citizens to have to find another place to set up camp. If we look at the process closer, these evictions are more reactive than proactive. Therefore, solutions must be proactive.
We have an increase in warming centers, nonprofits that provide mental health and recovery services, and citizens that see the need and act. All these are just a fraction of what can be done. Call or write your local city council, your state representative, your mayor, or the governor. Ask for more proactive involvement.
The homeless are part of your community, your city. They too have stories unheard, lives upended.
