MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.
We arrived at Regal Stadium 15, got our drinks and movie snacks and settled in for the next two hours. In those two hours, I quickly realized how essential this reincarnated version had been. I also realized why there was such backlash against Black representation in a Disney classic, even prior to the release of the film several weeks ago.
As the previews came out, I noticed that multiple platforms targeted the new Disney remake with a slew of comments that harken back to White nationalistic identity. Combined with numerous posts ridiculing Black representation, there were also complaints regarding how Disney was “woke,” and that they were appeasing the Black community.
In an article published in The Guardian on the 9th, Tayo Bero notes, “For some White American parents, having a young Black woman at the helm of a story about identity and self-discovery is simply unacceptable.” However, after seeing the movie personally, and reading my daughter’s reactions, it is clear that such outlandish backlash is simply rooted in unresolved racism across the nation.
However, one must ask themselves why is Black representation so problematic? As a father working diligently to raise a young citizen of this world, it is deeply troubling that she will bear witness to continuous inequities as she grows into herself. I am grateful that she is hyper aware of racial disparities and holds no prejudice. I also must acknowledge that dismantling racism and racist backlash in a state where 98% of the population is White is a road less travelled.
Educating the next generation of leaders on anti-racism is pivotal to the unification of our society. Why this is a threat to nationalist identity is utterly baffling considering that we are all ancestors of immigrants from distant lands. We are diverse, descending from numerous cultures in this experiment we call democracy. If we are to remain successful as a democratic society, it is essential that we lead by example, that we create opportunities of connection, and that we set a higher standard for ourselves and for our children.
Black representation in the remake of “The Little Mermaid” isn’t a threat to White identity, it is a chance to model for our children anti-racism and to dismantle the division that has long held us hostage.
It is our shot to acknowledge the racial disparities in our society and raise a generation that embraces others for who they are: beautiful human beings.
