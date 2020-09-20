WHEN I ANSWERED the front door one Sunday morning, a chaplain, a U.S. Navy admiral, and a casualty notification officer came bearing news from Londonderry. News I had to share with the primary next of kin — a dedicated Navy wife of 11 years — upstairs in our family’s home on the Naval Air Station near the Chesapeake Bay.

I bore the weight of this news on my fourth-grade shoulders. I was nine.

I delivered the news before the shock waves hit my father’s squadrons in Norfolk, San Diego and Pensacola and the network of U.S. Naval Academy brethren from Annapolis. Before the secondary next of kin — my stalwart grandparents in Iowa — had to bury another child.

I bore the news from the Halligan-McCabe Funeral Home that despite Irish wake tradition, my father’s services would require a closed casket.

When older, I bore the 14 pages of his autopsy and the 191 pages of the accident report about a failed helicopter with a faulty hydraulic line that took the lives of all five crewmen on board.

I bear the information in the same way I am the conservator of his scrapbooks and his yearbooks, and the private letters sent between the two young people who became my parents.

Because I bear these stories, I cannot sit quietly as The Atlantic reports of Donald Trump’s disparagement of military service members fallen on the battlefield, words bereft of virtue or a grasp of military science.

Most troops who give their lives to our country are killed in the day to day of brave service. Our armed forces demonstrate mettle and rectitude on the daily, as training kills more soldiers than combat.

In my father’s case, he died in an open field surrounded by Londonderry woods in the wreckage of an HH2-Delta Seasprite helicopter. The Londonderry Fire Department rushed to the scene, extinguishing the fire 17 minutes after the crash. The airmen’s bodies were received and cared for by Rockingham County authorities.

The helicopter had been on a cross-country training flight from Norfolk, Va. to Brunswick, Maine. There had been two repair stops on the malfunctioning chopper in the previous two days.

My father was an aviator’s aviator, an instructor pilot, a protector of the seas against enemy submarines during Pax Americana and a rescuer of Navy SEALs in combat.

But in the arc of birth to quietus, Lieutenant Commander John Patrick Hogan was never a sucker or a loser. Jack Hogan’s glory was his friends, and I know this because now that we are all adults, they are my friends, too. To a fault, I will defend these men and their sacred duty.

The fraternité of this generation of soldiers, made stronger with the first female plebes on the Annapolis campus in 1976, were taught sacrifice and quiet valor by those who delivered hard-fought NATO peace. Humility, when matched with discipline, are values the feckless may never grasp.

For the strength of our armed forces does not come from infantry parades, numbers of fighter jets or the size of Trump’s military budget. The strength lies in the people.

The true faith and allegiance of 983 active duty service people in the Granite State demonstrates our military’s might.

When I answered the door that Sunday morning in May, I did not know that I was to become the bearer of the news from Londonderry. But I did know a deep respect for the uniforms standing at attention in our living room. Uniforms that connect the branches of our armed forces to each other and to a tradition of service as old as the volunteer force the New Hampshire Provincial Congress raised in 1775 to join the patriot army in Boston.

Uniforms that connect my father to my three siblings who also took the oath and to the more than 100,000 veterans who live in New Hampshire today.

The kind of faithful service of air, sea and land, in midshipmen dungarees, in olive flight suits, in Army digicam, in formal dress uniforms, from Gettysburg to Arlington, to the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

Jeffrey Goldberg’s brave reporting in The Atlantic about Trump’s comments have been corroborated by Fox News, The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Unfettered by politics, unremarkable military families like mine wrestle with the fog of words of No. 45 and the obfuscation of his apologists.

The prop-wash of insults against Gold Star families, prisoners of war, and four-star generals does not meet the baseline of dignity required of — or befitting — the office of commander in chief.

For when we speak of those who died in their boots, we employ the voice of a chaplain, the posture of an admiral and the comportment of a casualty notification officer. We the People are united in this tenet.

Meanwhile, a civilian inclined to politicize the Stars and Stripes and besmirch the soldier or sailor will forever remain unworthy to be a custodian of our flag, tricornered.

LCDR John Patrick Hogan, a member of the elite HA(L)-3 SEAWOLVES, received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with Second through Twenty-seventh Strike/ Flight Awards, The Presidential Service Medal, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Campaign Ribbon and the Navy Expert Pistol Medal. He never received an educational or medical deferment. Shannon Hogan lives in Seattle.

Saturday, September 19, 2020
+2
