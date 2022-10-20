THERE IS growing anger across the country in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, in no small part due to unrelenting attacks on the decision by Democrats who are hoping to ride the emotional tidal wave all the way to victory in the midterms.

In New Hampshire and most other states, with varying limitations or none at all, women can still get an abortion. Some states are instituting more restrictions, and this is abhorrent to a movement that no longer supports any protections for the unborn at any point up to the moment of birth. In all the outrage and talk of a woman’s right to privacy and to “choose,” why is no one talking about the unborn child?

Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.

