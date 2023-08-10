THIS SUMMER, WMUR published a piece by its General Manager Andrew Vrees and their editorial board about the horribly hostile country we live in when it comes to those who are part of the so-termed “LGBTQIA+” alliance.

He begins by drawing a parallel between the U.S. and Uganda, whose president recently signed legislation that carries harsh penalties for individuals engaging in same-sex relations. It is clearly wrong, and the world is right to decry it.

Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.

Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Monday, August 07, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Friday, August 04, 2023
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto …