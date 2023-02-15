NEW HAMPSHIRE should be the ideal place to work, have a family, and enjoy the benefits of generational proximity as children establish their own households in our beautiful state. That’s not what’s happening. The truth is that young people and their families are leaving our state in record numbers. Parents raising families here today know their children are likely to leave and never return.

This isn’t just my opinion. The facts bear this out. We are now one of only three states in the country that is experiencing more deaths than births in every single county. Despite the alarm bells, we have continued in the wrong direction for some years. In their 2020 book, Communities & Consequences II, demographer Peter Francese and coauthor Lorraine Merrill note that New Hampshire is now second only to Maine in both our average age and the rate at which the state is aging. Just eleven years ago, as shared in their first documentary, Communities & Consequences, we were the sixth state, tied with Florida.

Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Monday, February 06, 2023