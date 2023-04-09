I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons in our rush to become, again, a state with unrestricted abortion up to birth.
Nowhere else in the country are efforts to totally do away with any protections for the preborn led by so-called “centrist” Republicans. Even our ultra-liberal neighbor to the south only passed similar legislation with strong Democrat legislative majorities and over the veto of then-Gov. Charlie Baker, himself a pro-choice Republican. By the way, Gov. Baker left office this year with a 74% approval rating, the highest of any U.S. governor. (Are you listening, Gov. Sununu?)
It just shouldn’t be. We have a Republican governor and legislature. The New Hampshire Republican Party clearly states in its platform: “We believe that life is sacred, from conception to natural death, and that we cannot diminish the value of one category of human life without diminishing the value of all human life.” Against that backdrop, New Hampshire’s protections for the preborn are minimal, allowing unrestricted abortion up until the 24th week, only barring the killing of an unborn child in the last weeks when that child could survive outside the womb.
Why is this truly centrist pro-life law in such jeopardy? We’ve identified a significant number of “moderate” Republicans as abortion hardcore extremists. What do I mean by that? Just this. These Republican representatives support abortion up to the moment of birth. They not only support this atrociously anti-life position, in many instances they are leading the charge with legislation designed to dismantle our very modest protections for late-term preborn. They do so with the blessing and support of our “centrist” Republican governor, who wants to ensure New Hampshire goes back to the dark days when the preborn had absolutely no voice and no protections.
Aborting children up to the moment of birth is wrong, and 68% of New Hampshire voters in a 2022 poll said they do not agree that abortion should be “allowed with no restrictions.” When we advocated for the Fetal Life Protection Act, we understood that New Hampshire’s voters would not support stronger measures such as a heartbeat bill, but that the majority were behind protections for late-term children. Our current protections align with the will of the voters.
Yet, just last month, 16 House Republicans voted to permit the abortion of viable children even up to the moment of their birth. (And don’t believe those who lie and say it doesn’t happen.)
Although New Hampshire’s abortion statistics are conveniently unavailable, look at abortion clinics in other wide-open parts of the country that advertise their late-term abortions for any reason. In Washington, D.C. five full-term corpses were discovered in discarded medical waste outside one such abortion clinic. However, police determined no criminal investigation was warranted for the death of these full-term children, because there had been no crime. Imagine those corpses discarded outside an abortion facility in New Hampshire. That’s where we’re headed once again.
New Hampshire stands alone in its shameful Republican-led efforts to allow the killing of viable children. If our legislators now dismantle or gut the FLPA, and abortion up to birth is the accepted stance of a “centrist” Republican, what is left? I’ll let you do the math.
The voters need to decide if they are going to continue to support extreme abortionist Republicans hiding under the cover of claimed centrism.
We need to look past rhetoric and misdirection to what is actually happening on the ground. Gov. Sununu probably best laid out the case for holding him and our elected representatives accountable in a recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “...because I’m a politician. Let’s remember who I am.”
Allowing the total collapse of any protections for these precious children would in itself be heinous and atrocious. They deserve better than to be discarded as medical waste. If we don’t stand up to our elected representatives at this critical moment, there will be nothing left to fight for.
Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.
