I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons in our rush to become, again, a state with unrestricted abortion up to birth.

Nowhere else in the country are efforts to totally do away with any protections for the preborn led by so-called “centrist” Republicans. Even our ultra-liberal neighbor to the south only passed similar legislation with strong Democrat legislative majorities and over the veto of then-Gov. Charlie Baker, himself a pro-choice Republican. By the way, Gov. Baker left office this year with a 74% approval rating, the highest of any U.S. governor. (Are you listening, Gov. Sununu?)

Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
