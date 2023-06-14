IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.

We fervently warned against the potential consequences of such legislation, pointing out that our schools could become privacy battlegrounds as biological males invaded intimate areas based solely on their claims to be female. We could see the erosion of parental and child rights in the face of a single government-directed therapy approach for children suffering from gender dysphoria or just experiencing normal childhood exploration and curiosity.

Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley lives in Bedford.

Monday, June 12, 2023
Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …

Sunday, June 11, 2023
Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…

Thursday, June 08, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Monday, June 05, 2023