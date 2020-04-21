GRANITE Staters are living in unprecedented times. For the first time in our nation’s history, every state is under a disaster declaration by the federal government. Governor Chris Sununu has issued a stay-at-home order until May 4th while allowing essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations to remain open.
Just one month ago New Hampshire had a record low unemployment rate, but now more than 100,000 of our friends and neighbors are out of work. But thanks to the hard work of Gov. Sununu and President Trump, help is on the way and some relief will be felt by people who have lost jobs and small businesses that have closed to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Congress passed and President Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus package into law providing relief to Granite Staters and our small businesses. One of the most critical aspects of the stimulus bill is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides a direct incentive for small businesses to keep workers on their payrolls.
Any business with 500 or fewer employees that was affected by the coronavirus may be eligible to file for benefits through the Payment Protection Program through their local banks. The SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
Unemployment insurance is another resource for people who find themselves currently without work. Due to high demand, the Department of Employment Security has set up a schedule to file claims by the letter of your last name. For that information and to apply for unemployment insurance please visit nhes.nh.gov.
The federal CARES Act includes $250 billion to enhance unemployment benefits. This includes an additional $600 per week for all individuals filing for unemployment in New Hampshire through July 31st. Governor Sununu also has raised the minimum state benefit to $168 per week and eliminated the one-week waiting period to apply. Through an executive order, Governor Sununu also has temporarily waived the requirement for claimants to search for work while they are unemployed. Unemployment eligibility has been expanded to the self-employed and those who need to take time off from work to care for a child who is now out of school. However, to continue to receive benefits everyone must still file a weekly claim.
The governor continues to do a great job fighting for Granite Staters and advocating on our behalf. Because of his coordination with President Trump, the federal delegation, state agencies and neighboring states, New Hampshire is in a better position to come out of this pandemic earlier and with fewer deaths than originally predicted.
Granite Staters are doing a tremendous job to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve as well. Practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in public and following the advice of the CDC and health care professionals has put us in a position to hopefully see progress in our fight against the coronavirus. It is not easy to stay home for days on end while isolating from our friends and loved ones, but it is important. This is how we will be able to more quickly resume normalcy in our daily lives.
We could not win this fight without the selfless dedication of our health care workers and first responders, who are putting their own health on the line for us. We owe them our true gratitude. We also cannot forget the people who are working in pharmacies, grocery stores, truckers who keep our supply chain intact and businesses that have shifted their focus to manufacture personal protective gear to keep Granite Staters safe.
Watching members of our communities coming together for each other has been inspirational. The countless people who are sewing masks for each other to wear in public, donating food to first responders and buying groceries for the elderly exhibits the generosity of our Granite State family. It was heartfelt to see children look on in joy as they were able to see the Easter Bunny on Sunday morning, making their Easter a little more special. These activities give us hope that we will get out of this pandemic together.
And there is a light at the end of this tunnel. New York, the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic, has seen a flattening of new hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus cases. There are signs that we may begin to see fewer daily confirmed cases as well. However, we must remain vigilant and take the advice of health care experts, including safe social distancing to ensure we see the end of this global pandemic.