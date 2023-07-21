THIS IS a response to the anti-Israel hatred in William Thomas’ letter to the editor on July 13, 2023. Thomas lies saying that Israel is an “apartheid” state. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In apartheid South Africa, Black people were kept completely separate from White people. I was just in Israel and rode buses and trains next to Arabs, ate in the same restaurants and shopped in grocery stores with Arab customers and cashiers.
Arabs in Israel attend the same universities, are active in public life, serve in government, and work in every sector. When my sister-in-law was receiving cancer treatment, the head nurse and many of the doctors were Arabs. Contrast this with Palestinian areas, where no Jew can live safely.
There was never an independent Palestinian state in the area where Israel exists today. “Palestinians” did not even exist until the 1960s. There were Arabs living in the area that became the modern State of Israel. Some of them did leave when Israel was created, about the same number as the Jews forced out of Arab lands. But while the Jewish refugees from Arab lands received nothing, the virulently anti-Israel UN granted refugee status not only to the Arabs who left Israel, but also to all of their descendants in perpetuity. No other people on earth have this.
There are actually less than 20,000 real Arab refugees remaining from Israel’s 1948 birth, not the millions now claiming that status. Palestinians have used the billions of aid dollars they received to enrich their corrupt leaders, buy weapons to kill Israelis, and create a culture that idealizes terrorism and death. School children learn to hate Israel from textbooks, teachers and the media. Parents happily send their children to die while killing Israelis because they get monthly payments for life and are celebrated as heroes.
And yet, in the face of constant Palestinian terrorism, Israel tries to defend its citizens while still offering life-saving medical aid to Palestinians (who often try to kill the very people trying to save them) and does everything possible to minimize civilian casualties when they do have to go into Palestinian areas to stop the missiles that rain down on Israel on a regular basis. This is not easy, since Palestinians fire missiles from schools and hospitals hoping for casualties to use as photo ops.
All monetary aid to the Palestinians should be cut immediately. They are profiting handsomely from maintaining the status quo. As long as they continue to be rewarded for their terrorism, nothing will change.
I heartily applaud Governor Chris Sununu. Make no mistake it is anti-Semitic to single out the only Jewish state in the world, a democracy, and hold it to an impossible standard, while ignoring terrible human-rights violations in many Arab and Muslim countries (killing women for family “honor”, killing gay people, persecuting Christians, female genital mutilation, denying women basic human rights, keeping foreign workers as virtual slaves, etc.).
And the people crying the loudest against Israel ignore China’s horrendous human rights abuses, and countries with rampant child sex abuse, human trafficking, genocidal attacks against ethnic minorities and workers (many of them children) who are essentially slaves.
I never see Israel’s critics working to end the mass rape, murder and ethnic cleansing of Uygars, Kurds, Rohingya, Yazidi, or Christians living in Muslim countries. If they were truly interested in human rights, these should be the focus of their attention, not Israel for (gasp) using a barrier to stop terrorists from killing Israelis.
Please visit Israel and see for yourself. You will find a vibrant and diverse country. It certainly has many of the woes of every first-world country, but what it has accomplished in a mere 75 years of existence is astounding. You will see people of every race, religion and sexual orientation from all over the world. There is natural beauty, holy places, and archeological sites that exist nowhere else. No country has contributed more to improving human existence than tiny Israel, with major advances in agriculture, medicine, science, the arts, worldwide disaster relief, technology, archeology and so much more.
Israel is America’s best ally in the Middle East. That is something that Governor Sununu understands and that William Thomas does not.
