THIS IS a response to the anti-Israel hatred in William Thomas’ letter to the editor on July 13, 2023. Thomas lies saying that Israel is an “apartheid” state. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In apartheid South Africa, Black people were kept completely separate from White people. I was just in Israel and rode buses and trains next to Arabs, ate in the same restaurants and shopped in grocery stores with Arab customers and cashiers.

Sharon Sernik lives in Merrimack.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Monday, July 17, 2023
Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.

Thursday, July 13, 2023