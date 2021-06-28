GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has signed into law SB 3, a bill that passed both houses of the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support and gives businesses a double tax benefit associated with federal Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
Specifically, it excludes forgiven PPP loans from taxable income under the state’s business profits tax (BPT) while still allowing a BPT deduction for otherwise deductible business expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans. New Hampshire conforms to the federal tax treatment of PPP loans with SB 3 becoming law, thus providing additional financial support to those small businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a significant departure from the state’s usual treatment of forgiven loans for BPT purposes. In the case of PPP, without SB 3, the forgiven loans would have been included in taxable income but with the deductibility of business expenses. Generally speaking, then, this additional income would have been offset by deducting business expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans.
However, with SB 3, the double benefit of both excluding forgiven PPP loans from income and allowing the deduction of the same business expenses eligible for forgiveness, provides additional assistance to New Hampshire small businesses by ensuring more liquidity now and into the future.
SB 3 is retroactive and applies to taxable years ending after March 3, 2020. The Department of Revenue Administration (DRA) estimated this benefit to be worth approximately $100 million.
For taxpayers that already filed their 2020 BPT returns reporting forgiven PPP loans as taxable income, SB 3 decreases their income and thus any BPT due, or possibly gets rid of their BPT due altogether. If these taxpayers paid BPT (as opposed to just business enterprise tax, or no business tax), this puts them in a refund position, or they can choose to treat such overpayment as a credit to be carried forward.
A credit of overpayment can be applied as a payment in a future year. However, worth mentioning, the state budget proposal includes new credit carryforward limits beginning in 2022.
Alternatively, or in addition to refunds and/or credits of overpayment, some of these taxpayers could save available statutory credits for a subsequent year regardless of whether they actually paid BPT (assuming the saved credits can be carried forward). One such example is the credit against BPT for business enterprise tax (BET) paid, which can be carried forward for 10 years.
Similarly, if using net operating losses as a deduction to decrease income, these taxpayers could instead save all or a portion until later — also up to 10 years.
To receive these benefits, taxpayers that already filed their 2020 BPT returns reporting forgiven PPP loans as taxable income need to file amended returns.
For taxpayers that have not filed 2020 BPT returns (e.g., calendar year taxpayers filing on extension), they will include the effects of this change on their original returns. These taxpayers will receive the same benefits as those that already filed their 2020 BPT returns. SB 3 could give rise to or increase a refund or credit of overpayment and/or save net operating losses and statutory credits no longer needed in 2020 to be carried forward and applied in a subsequent year.
Taxpayers receiving forgiveness of a PPP loan should consult with a tax professional on how this law applies to their specific circumstances. For more information, the DRA has issued guidance in Technical Information Release TIR 2021-003.
SB 3 is a big win for New Hampshire small businesses that seemed a bit uncertain throughout April and May, during which time the House Ways and Means Committee held a series of work sessions to deep dive into the cost of providing this double tax benefit.
With the benefit of hindsight, the passage of SB 3 was never really in doubt. In my previous role as tax policy counsel for the DRA, I had the good opportunity of working closely with the House Ways and Means Committee. I can tell you the committee never wanted to miss a chance to hear from the business community because the impact on New Hampshire businesses weighed heavily on its decisions.
In the case of SB 3, the governor, Senate, and House all listened and heard the message loud and clear — it provides the intended benefit of PPP while avoiding further financial strain on businesses. SB 3 passed essentially unanimously, 23-0 in the Senate, and on a voice vote in the House following the Ways and Means Committee’s 23-0 favorable recommendation.
SB 3 is a good example of the state’s continuing bipartisan effort to provide relief to New Hampshire small businesses, this time by ensuring the greatest possible benefit from PPP loans. As we turn the corner on the pandemic and our economy continues to reopen, it should help fuel the engine of recovery. Kudos to the legislature.