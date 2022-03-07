WE, ALONG WITH other Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health providers, are very concerned about Zoning Amendment 3 on the Bedford Town Ballot on March 8. If passed, this zoning amendment would limit the size of medical facilities along the Route 3 corridor to no more than two stories and 20,000 square feet.
To put this in perspective, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s clinic on South River Road, which opened in 1984 and where we have cared for tens of thousands of Bedford residents of all ages, is 18,000 square feet. Elliot Urgent Care/Elliot Family Medicine at Bedford, opened in 2018, is three floors and 58,578 square feet. In fact, the majority of medical buildings in Bedford today, owned or leased by other health care providers, are much larger than the limitations proposed by Zoning Amendment 3.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock owns a 14-acre parcel of land on Kilton Road, which was purchased in 2016 with the goal of one day opening a new, state-of-the-art, fully accessible, conveniently located facility to become our new Bedford home. This new space will allow us to provide Bedford residents and others with the best possible care — and experience.
It is clear to us that this zoning amendment is targeted specifically at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. It was initiated by a few influential Bedford businessmen who stand to gain by limiting our ability to provide world-class health care services in town. These businessmen have financial interests in other medical facilities in Bedford and seek to limit local competition. They are spreading outright lies about Dartmouth-Hitchcock in an attempt to scare Bedford residents into believing Dartmouth-Hitchcock is trying to deceive you. Ironically, we routinely refer patients to these health care partners for surgeries and other procedures in an effort to keep our patients as close to home as possible.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock was the first health system in New Hampshire to open local clinics and bring health care services into communities such as Bedford. We have operated a primary care medical clinic for adults and children at our South River Road location since 1984. During this time, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock system has also introduced women’s health and select specialty services to the Bedford community, which are currently located in a separate building on South River Road.
Now, Dartmouth-Hitchcock seeks to build a new 40,000-square-foot facility, constructed to today’s standards, on land that it owns, to replace a nearly 40-year-old facility. Our South River Road facility has served us well, but it simply does not meet the standards that patients expect — and deserve — in 2022.
We are your neighbors. We live in Bedford, we work in Bedford, we support local merchants and services, and we care deeply about the health and well-being of our community. We also pay taxes — Dartmouth-Hitchcock has paid millions of dollars to Bedford in direct taxes on property we own and through lease payments to landlords we rent space from.
Zoning Amendment 3 is a bad idea, and it is bad for Bedford. It will only benefit a few, yet will punish many, by unnecessarily limiting local health care options.
Our commitment to Bedford is unwavering. We want to continue to be part of the Bedford community and to provide convenient, world-class care to its residents today and beyond. We ask you, our Bedford neighbors — if you care about convenient, local access to high-quality health care and specialized services, and if you care about your ability to choose where you receive those services — please VOTE NO on Zoning Amendment 3 on the Bedford town election ballot March 8.