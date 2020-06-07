THIS PAST week was tragic. It was gut-wrenching and exhausting. I found myself going through daily waves of emotion that swelled from weeping to hot anger and back all over again. As a person of color who grew up in New Hampshire, racism is nothing new to me. I’ve been spit on, called the N word, questioned and minimized. I am 37 years old and I still remember every single instance in vivid detail.
One of the things that has occurred to me lately is that as people of color, we are particularly bad at sharing these experiences. Perhaps it is because it’s painful. Or maybe it’s because we feel that it won’t make a difference. Or even sadder still, we have told our stories and been dismissed or told we must’ve misunderstood.
Many friends have reached out this week to ask how they can help. My answer is to just listen first. I believe that it is time for America to hear our stories. It is time for our white friends and family to listen to our voices. Do not get defensive. Do not explain it away, just listen.
I recently brought a baby boy into this world. He is bi-racial like me and the joy of my life. But the day I got his birth certificate, I cried. “Male. African American” was there in blue ink. Tears streaming down my face, I questioned whether I just made his life infinitely harder by choosing black when I had the option of white.
He’s crying softly from his crib as I write this. It’s that just-before-bed cry where I know he’s tired but doesn’t want to give in to it.
I am tired, too.
I am tired of walking into a restaurant and being the only person of color and feeling all eyes on me.
I am tired of worrying about my kids being called the N word. Or crying because they don’t have stick straight hair or blue eyes.
I am tired of overthinking my college admissions—whether I got admitted because I was smart or because I am black.
I am tired of people asking me what my background is: a nuanced way to instantly other my existence.
I am tired of feeling like a black cliché. My parents divorced when I was a child. My father has called me twice in my life that I can recall. Once on Father’s Day. And most recently, I think it was around Christmas. He told me he just isn’t good at the relationship thing. As if fathering were a suburban singles scene.
I am tired of watching black people die simply for existing.
I am tired of telling my story and being asked if maybe I was confused. Or maybe I invited the hate speech or racism I have experienced. Surely that sweet old lady thought I was the waitress because of my black shirt, not my blackness.
I am tired of my skin color mattering so damn much.
But in all my struggles—my pure exhaustion on race in America—I have come to this conclusion: the only way to fix being tired is to rest and then rise, ready and woke.