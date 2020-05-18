IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Our viewpoints are becoming skewed after always being fed the information that we are seeing through the news and media outlets. The media over represents people of color and crime, especially if the victim was a white person. This leads white people to think that crime against them is going to be done by a person of color when, in reality, most crimes against white people are intraracial.

The news gives more coverage to incidents where the victim is always entirely innocent. Writers choose who they are going to interview, and most of the time choose people that share and support their opinions already. Reporters will use misleading data and use words like ”preying” in order to instill fear in readers. The media also fails to address the role that gender plays in crimes committed.

People shouldn’t be living their lives in fear of what the media is portraying and instead looking at the actual statistics that are provided through the UCR/NIBRS and the National Crime Victimization Survey. By putting information together from each of these sources, we are able to get a look at the most unbiased, factual information that is out there. This takes some of the uncalled-for fear out of people’s lives.

The information that is key from the NIBRS, where the police provide information on many types of crimes, is the relationship of the victim to the offender. These relationships statistically prove that you are most likely to be a victim to an offender that you know than a random attack.

Why should people be living with fear of something that is statistically very improbable of happening?

An example of this is in the city near me, Manchester, also known to be in the heart of the heroin pandemic. Growing up, I have been mortally scared of Manchester, where I attended a private school. I would refuse to go into the downtown because I was scared of getting approached by homeless people who are “all drugged up.”

Victoria Sullivan, last year’s candidate for mayor, said in an interview that she is afraid to bring her children to downtown Manchester because of the homeless people that are ruling the streets. She credited the lack of popularity of downtown restaurants to homeless people driving customers away.

This past week I was feeling the need to put my unemployment check to something that was in more need, the homeless people that riddle the streets of Manchester. I heard that their soup kitchen was struggling to feed everyone.

Going into my day with uncertainty, I was incredibly surprised by the turn that it took. After serving and talking to over 30 people in the streets, every single person showed so much gratitude to my good deed. I can confidently say that I didn’t feel unsafe once. I actually wanted to stay and talk to them more.

Through social media, I had come to believe that if I was in the streets of Manchester I was going to get abducted or something bad was going to happen to me. Which could happen, but the people I was able to reach were nothing but kind. You could see it in their eyes. I could have been helping people years ago if I didn’t learn this fear from the media. I encourage anyone reading this to look more into the information that they are being fed through social media and to tune more into the statistics.

Sophia DeJong is a student at Elon University who lives in Hooksett.

Monday, May 18, 2020
Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
Op-eds

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'

  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
Op-eds

Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending

  • Updated

I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning
Op-eds

Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning

FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission …

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports
Op-eds

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports

  • Carl Perreault

WITH ALL the moaning, jeering and debate concerning Quarterback Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I have become nostalgic about how star professional athletes were once as closely associated with certain cities as were landmarks. I mean, well, T…

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do
Op-eds

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do

ON MONDAY, March 16, about 3:45 p.m., I arrived at our Copper Door location in Bedford — one of our nine restaurants in southern New Hampshire (GreatNHRestaurants.com). We were just learning of the virus; with the previous week’s sales down over 20%, I called an emergency leadership team mee…

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Alastair P. Huntley: Together, we can find justice for Megan
Op-eds

Alastair P. Huntley: Together, we can find justice for Megan

FROM the cult-like following gained by shows such as Netflix’s “Making a Murder” to “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” Americans are at the very least interested in the concept of justice. That is to say, a majority of citizens when properly educated on a crime find value in holding responsi…

Matt Mowers: A commonsense roadmap to holding China accountable
Op-eds

Matt Mowers: A commonsense roadmap to holding China accountable

AS WE cope with the fallout from COVID-19 and the economy carefully reopens, it is only fair to the American people who have lost their lives and livelihoods as a result of the horrible disease that we hold the governments and institutions responsible for its unchecked spread.

Monday, May 11, 2020
Douglas Phelan: COVID-19 antibody testing – just don’t do it
Op-eds

Douglas Phelan: COVID-19 antibody testing – just don’t do it

  • Carl Perreault

IMAGINE the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the virus that causes COVID-19 — as we often see it pictured these days – little spheres with “spikes” on them. Those spikes are unique, almost like a fingerprint. After someone gets infected, their body develops “antibodies” to this virus. The antibodies attac…

Jim Adams: NH leadership and volunteerism can beat the virus
Op-eds

Jim Adams: NH leadership and volunteerism can beat the virus

THE extraordinary times we now live in are testing all of us to the limit. In two short months, our lives and the lives of our families, friends and fellow workers have been turned upside down. Fortunately, New Hampshire leadership, in a few short days, put measures in place to make us safe …

Sunday, May 10, 2020
Thursday, May 07, 2020
Joshua Finkle: Vacant athletic fields symbolize loss
Op-eds

Joshua Finkle: Vacant athletic fields symbolize loss

BASEBALL is the greatest game ever played. The crack of the bat when David Ortiz hits a grand slam during Game Two of the ALCS against the Tigers, or when Chris Sale sent Manny Machado to his knees in Game Six of the 2018 World Series are just two examples of the game’s most recent greatest …