IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.
Our viewpoints are becoming skewed after always being fed the information that we are seeing through the news and media outlets. The media over represents people of color and crime, especially if the victim was a white person. This leads white people to think that crime against them is going to be done by a person of color when, in reality, most crimes against white people are intraracial.
The news gives more coverage to incidents where the victim is always entirely innocent. Writers choose who they are going to interview, and most of the time choose people that share and support their opinions already. Reporters will use misleading data and use words like ”preying” in order to instill fear in readers. The media also fails to address the role that gender plays in crimes committed.
People shouldn’t be living their lives in fear of what the media is portraying and instead looking at the actual statistics that are provided through the UCR/NIBRS and the National Crime Victimization Survey. By putting information together from each of these sources, we are able to get a look at the most unbiased, factual information that is out there. This takes some of the uncalled-for fear out of people’s lives.
The information that is key from the NIBRS, where the police provide information on many types of crimes, is the relationship of the victim to the offender. These relationships statistically prove that you are most likely to be a victim to an offender that you know than a random attack.
Why should people be living with fear of something that is statistically very improbable of happening?
An example of this is in the city near me, Manchester, also known to be in the heart of the heroin pandemic. Growing up, I have been mortally scared of Manchester, where I attended a private school. I would refuse to go into the downtown because I was scared of getting approached by homeless people who are “all drugged up.”
Victoria Sullivan, last year’s candidate for mayor, said in an interview that she is afraid to bring her children to downtown Manchester because of the homeless people that are ruling the streets. She credited the lack of popularity of downtown restaurants to homeless people driving customers away.
This past week I was feeling the need to put my unemployment check to something that was in more need, the homeless people that riddle the streets of Manchester. I heard that their soup kitchen was struggling to feed everyone.
Going into my day with uncertainty, I was incredibly surprised by the turn that it took. After serving and talking to over 30 people in the streets, every single person showed so much gratitude to my good deed. I can confidently say that I didn’t feel unsafe once. I actually wanted to stay and talk to them more.
Through social media, I had come to believe that if I was in the streets of Manchester I was going to get abducted or something bad was going to happen to me. Which could happen, but the people I was able to reach were nothing but kind. You could see it in their eyes. I could have been helping people years ago if I didn’t learn this fear from the media. I encourage anyone reading this to look more into the information that they are being fed through social media and to tune more into the statistics.